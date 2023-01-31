Big 12 action continues on ESPNU from Forth Worth, TX. The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8) will be hosted by the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs (16-5) where both teams will be looking to notch another win inside of the Big 12 Conference. This game is sure to come down to the final minutes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our West Virginia-TCU prediction and pick.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look for another win after earning two straight against tough opponents in Texas Tech and Auburn. At 13-8, the Mountaineers have a great record. But when playing in the Big 12 this year, 13-8 will earn your eighth in the conference standings. Make no mistake, West Virginia is capable of beating any other their conference opponents. They beat this TCU team just two weeks ago at home. They’ll look to upset their ranked opponent again here tonight.

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a devastating loss to Mississippi State in overtime. They only managed to score eight points in the extra time will giving up a season-high to Tolu Smith. The Frogs dropped to No. 15 following the loss and will now look to avoid dropping further. They couldn’t handle WVU their first time out, giving up 39 points in the first half. With home court advantage this time, the Horned Frogs will look for retribution in this revenge game.

Here are the West Virginia-TCU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-TCU Odds

West Virginia: +1.5 (-105)

TCU: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How To Watch West Virginia vs. TCU

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

The Mountaineers have been lead by a number of players turning in season performances in their impressive wins. Joe Toussaint had 22 in their win against Texas Tech and Erik Stevenson shined with 31 in a win over No. 15 Auburn. That win will be a huge confidence boost for the Mountaineers as they face another ranked opponent in TCU. Kedrian Johnson’s defensive play on the perimeter has also been a big reason for West Virginia’s success.

West Virginia is 2-6 in games as the underdog and have only gone 3-3 ATS on the road. They’re certainly a better home team. Nevertheless, their shooting splits are consistent and can be very dangerous if they begin to heat up. They’ll look to catch a hot hand against TCU in this coin-flip game.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

TCU will have the slight advantage here as the home team. The Horned Frogs, however, will be without their top scorer Mike Miles Jr. as he’s sidelined with a a knee injury. His TCU teammates will have to pick up the pieces as Miles leads them in scoring, assists, and steals. Eddie Lampkin will have to be a force down low for the frogs and guard Damion Baugh will have to distribute the ball to his teammates. The crowd will serve in Miles’ absence as the biggest factor for the Frogs in this one.

TCU has been good against the spread at 12-8 overall and 7-4 ATS when at home. Granted, they’ve been doing it with Miles on the floor, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can rebound here without him. They weren’t able to stop West Virginia earlier this month, so look for TCU to rely on its defense to lift them to a win here.

Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick

The absence of Mike Miles Jr. for the Frogs may be the deciding factor in this one. West Virginia continues to play solid basketball. If they can stifle the Horned Frogs on defense, they may win on a count of TCU not having any answers. West Virginia covers.

Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick: West Virginia Mountaineers +1.5 (-105)