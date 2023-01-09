By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Georgia and TCU football are preparing for the National Championship. They have both worked hard to get to this point, as the Bulldogs are aiming to repeat as champions. But Hypnotoad creator Matt Groening, who’s created shows such as “The Simpsons” and “Futurama,” shared a warning for Georgia, per L.A. Times Sports on Twitter.

“I’ve seen the giant videoboards at games and have to say they’re very impressive, I think it’s a great secret weapon for @TCUFootball,” said Groening. “If I were @GeorgiaFootball, I’d give up.”

The Hypnotoad has emerged as TCU football’s good luck charm this season. QB Max Duggan even credited it for their success.

“10, absolutely,” Duggan responded when asked how much the Hypnotoad helps TCU on the field, via Parton My Take. “If we didn’t have it, I don’t know if we would have had the season that we’re having right now honestly. The powers, the things that they talk about. Kinda trippy, but ya know it works.”

TCU football is hopeful that the Hypnotoad will lead them to victory on Monday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are listed as fairly heavy favorites. But this is a Horned Frogs team that is no stranger to the underdog role. They’ve been counted out all season long but have consistently found ways to upset the odds.

With that being said, Georgia is an extremely talented team. They upset Alabama in the National Championship last year and have not looked back since.

TCU will need the Hypnotoad on Monday as they prepare for an immense challenge.