By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU football quarterback Max Duggan credited the Hypnotoad for the Horned Frog’s successful season. The young QB has performed well and TCU has upset the odds all year long. As a result, they are headed to the national championship game against Georgia. Duggan recently explained why the Hypnotoad is such a big deal, per Pardon My Take.

“10, absolutely,” Duggan responded when asked how much the Hypnotoad helps TCU on the field. “If we didn’t have it, I don’t know if we would have had the season that we’re having right now honestly. The powers, the things that they talk about. Kinda trippy, but ya know it works.”

The Hypnotoad even replied to Max Duggan on Twitter.

Max Duggan has performed well for TCU football throughout the campaign. His calm presence under center helps the offense without question. Whether the Hypnotoad is behind their success or not, this is a talented group of players.

Georgia is listed as a heavy favorite for the national championship game. But Bulldogs’ QB Stetson Bennett recently praised Max Duggan.

“He’s (Max Duggan) an A+ dude. He works hard. He’s the heart & soul of that team,” Bennett said, per Brett McMurphy. “He’s a leader. There’s something to be said about his story & my story & we’re here at the end (playing for national title).”

Duggan surely appreciates the sentiment. But he might disagree and credit the Hypnotoad as the heart and soul of the TCU football team. With their viral mascot behind them, it will be intriguing to see if the Horned Frogs can upset Georgia in the national championship game.