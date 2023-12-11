Sonny Dykes has a new DC for TCU football.

TCU football — which failed to earn bowl eligibility this season after making it to the national championship game last year — has hired a new defensive coordinator. Former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos will take over the defensive leadership role on Sonny Dykes' staff.

The news was reported by 247Sports' Jeremy Clark in a social media post Monday.

Avalos replaces Joe Gillespie, with whom the team parted ways at the end of the season. Gillespie had been on the job for two seasons.

The 42-year-old Avalos is a native of Corona, California. He played linebacker at Boise State from 2001 to 2004. He got his start in coaching as a Graduate Assistant at Colorado.

He was a defensive line coach, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator at Boise State between 2012 and 2018.

After one season as defensive coordinator at Oregon, he accepted the head coaching role at Boise State in 2021. He compiled a 22-14 record in nearly three seasons leading the Broncos. After going 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain West in 2022, his second season as head coach, Avalos didn't make it through a third season, getting fired with two games remaining in the regular season. Boise State was 5-5 at the time of his dismissal.

TCU football allowed opponents 421.6 yards per game this season, which ranked 106th among 133 FBS programs. The Horned Frogs stumbled to a 5-7 mark and went 3-6 in the Big 12. The early-season loss to Colorado was just a sign of things to come, but now Dykes is hoping Avalos will help turn things around moving forward.