Horned Frogs HC Sonny Dykes explains second half Kendre Miller usage

The TCU Horned Frogs have done nothing but win this football season, and running back Kendre Miller once again played a huge role Saturday in their 41-31 victory over West Virginia.

Miller ran for 120 yards and scored on a 51-yard burst in the second quarter to highlight the win. However, Miller had just 12 carries in the game as Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes limited Miller after halftime because of a hand injury, and that the coach wanted to keep him fresh during the season’s stretch run

TCU improved to 8-0 with the victory over the Mountaineers (3-5). West Virginia managed to stay close throughout the game and the Horned Frogs didn’t put the game away until Savion Williams caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Duggan with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Duggan led a charged-up TCU offense by completing 16 of 28 passes for 341 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Mountaineer quarterback J.T. Daniels was on top of his game, as he completed 23 of 39 passes for 275 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Miller has rushed for 100 yards or more in his last three games, besting that mark against Oklahoma State and Kansas State in addition to West Virginia. The 6-0, 220-pound running back has carried the ball 120 times this season for 731 yards and he has scored 10 touchdowns. Miller is the team’s leading rusher and he has also caught 8 passes for 75 yards.

If the Horned Frogs are going to be able to build on their undefeated status in the final four weeks of the season, they clearly need a healthy Kendre Miller in the backfield on an every-game basis.