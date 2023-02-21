Max Duggan has added another piece of hardware to his trophy case after winning the Davey O’Brien Award, becoming just the first TCU Horned Frogs player to do so.

Duggan did an astounding job under center for TCU Football during his time in Fort Worth. While his career with the Horned Frogs did not end with a fairy tale ending, he still turned plenty of heads in 2022, and is now looking at beginning the next chapter of his career — in the NFL.

Max Duggan had already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last December, and while he knows he’s not among the top quarterbacks whom scouts are salivating over, he just needs a team with a good environment to showcase what he can do at the next level.

“I understand I’m not one of the top guys and where you go in the draft isn’t relatively important to me,” Max Duggan said (h/t Jonah Javad of WFAA). “Being able to have an opportunity to compete. Wherever you go, it’s about the right fit.”

In his final year with the Horned Frogs, Max Duggan passed for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against only eight interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his throws.

With Duggan driving the offense, TCU football became a top-10 scoring team in the nation, as they averaged 37.4 points per game. The Horned Frogs surprised the college football world by beating the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semis at the Fiesta Bowl to earn a spot in the National Championship Game where they got destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs.