The TCU Horned Frogs are gearing up to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff. Heading into the matchup, a former Super Bowl MVP dropped a take comparing TCU quarterback Max Duggan to college football legend Tim Tebow.

Desmond Howard, the MVP of Super Bowl XXXI, spoke about Duggan’s success this season on ESPN’s, ‘Get Up’ He said that the way Duggan leads the Horned Frogs reminds him of Tebow’s time with the Florida Gators.

“Max Duggan is a guy that’s the heart and soul of that whole team,” Howard said. “He really reminds me, because of his toughness and mindset, of a right-handed Tim Tebow.”

Duggan has led TCU to a 12-1 record this season. It’s the team’s best pre-bowl game finish since 2014, where the Horned Frogs also went 12-1.

In those 13 games, Max Duggan has completed 65% of his passes for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. Duggan has also run 112 times for 404 yards and six touchdowns. He has the 12th most touchdown passes and 19th most passing yards in all of college football.

When Tebow was the QB at Florida, he threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns. He ran for another 2,947 and 57 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tebow also won two National Championships, in 2006 & 2008, while with the Gators.

Against Michigan, Duggan will have an opportunity to write his own name in the history books. Howard certainly thinks he is capable. TCU has had an incredible 2022 season. Duggan and the Horned Frogs are trying to cap it off with a win.