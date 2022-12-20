By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson.

“Quentin Johnston says he’s feelig 85-90% healthy right now. Says he’ll be 100% by the Fiesta Bowl,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Quentin Johnston’s presence will be vital to the Horned Frogs’ success in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan’s tough defense is destined to cause havoc for TCU, but Johnston is more than capable of making plays through pressure.

TCU football has enjoyed a magical 2022 season. But they are underdogs heading into the College Football Playoff. Head coach Sonny Dykes and QB Max Duggan previously shared statements that explain why the Horned Frogs will remain confident despite the odds.

“Our guys just never quit, they just believe in each other,” Dykes said following TCU’s thrilling regular season win over Baylor.

“You believe in these guys, you believe in the coaching staff to never blink,” Duggan said. “Love playing with these guys and you trust all of them.”

Max Duggan is certainly hopeful that Quentin Johnston will be available for the Fiesta Bowl. He will need Johnston on the field amid Michigan’s powerful pass rush.

The Fiesta Bowl projects to be an exciting contest. Johnston will look to lead TCU to an upset victory and ultimately book a ticket to the National Championship.

We will continue to provide updates on TCU football ahead of the College Football Playoff.