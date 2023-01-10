By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.

Sadly, this game was not competitive from the kick-off. Georgia’s defense just exhibited superior speed and talent compared to TCU. Despite the Horned Frogs trying to create one-on-one matchups to give their players an advantage, it was to no avail. Georgia’s defense proved to be too strong. The Bulldogs were able to easily chase down and stop any TCU players that got in their way. Additionally, the absence of TCU’s leading producer from scrimmage, Kendre Miller, due to a knee injury further hindered the team’s chances of success. By halftime, the game was already out of reach for TCU with a 31-point lead built by Georgia. In the end, the Bulldogs prevailed, 65-7.

Now let’s take a look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s loss in the National Championship Game.

3. WR Quentin Johnston

In the national championship game, Max Duggan and the TCU offense were unable to maximize their star wide receiver, Quentin Johnston. He finished with only one reception and three yards, despite averaging 18.1 yards per reception throughout the season. Johnston had a strong season overall, averaging 82 yards per game and scoring 6 touchdowns. However, during the championship game, he was not given many opportunities, only receiving 3 targets and catching one pass for 3 yards.

Though few expected him to dominate against a highly skilled defensive unit like Georgia’s, Johnston still should have produced better numbers. Of course, NFL scouts still closely watched Johnston to see how he performed against elite talent on the biggest stage of his career so far. Regardless of his performance in this game, he is still considered a top wide receiver prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

2. QB Max Duggan

This national championship game served as TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s curtain call. He finished with 152 yards on 14-of-22 passing. Duggan struggled under pressure from the Georgia defense. He often missed his targets and failed to lead the offense into the red zone. He also threw two interceptions, which gave the Georgia offense easy scoring opportunities. Duggan had been averaging 286 yards per game this season but had never faced a defense as tough as Georgia’s.

This game also resulted in the lowest point total of TCU’s season. It was a significant drop-off from their season average of 41.1 points per game, which was ranked fifth in the nation. With only seven points scored it clearly highlighted the level of the opponent on the opposite side in the CFP National Championship.

Duggan was also outperformed by Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in every way. Bennett passed for 304 yards on 18-of-25 attempts and rushed for 39 yards on 3 attempts. He tied Joe Burrow’s record of six total touchdowns in the CFP National Championship. During the post-game interview, Duggan also admitted it was a difficult night for the offense and took responsibility for the performance.

Despite the loss on the national stage, Duggan’s performances throughout the season will be remembered. Take note that he ended the year just one touchdown away from tying Trevone Boykin’s 2015 record of 42 total scores.

1. TCU Defense

TCU football’s defense in the national championship was unable to keep up with the Bulldogs’ attack. The Horned Frogs were stopped from making significant plays thanks to Georgia’s well-planned plays and good execution.

“We kept beating ourselves up,” said linebacker Dee Winters. “[We were] just overthinking, trying to run too fast to the ball and things of that nature.”

Recall that in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU football successfully made Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy uncomfortable using their 3-3-5 scheme. In contrast, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appeared composed and led the Bulldog offense up the field with ease. The Georgia ground game also performed well, averaging 5.8 yards per carry They often dominated at the line of scrimmage and created holes in the TCU defense.

While Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan had top-15 offensive and defensive units in the country entering the CFP, TCU football’s 57th-ranked defense was a major weakness. It had allowed 45 points to Michigan but was able to secure the win with two pick-6s and a key fumble recovery. However, they wouldn’t be as fortunate against Georgia. The Bulldogs had little trouble moving the ball and piled up an impressive 354 yards in the first half. That led to a 38-7 lead.

The 38 points Georgia football scored in the first half meant that TCU football had allowed an astonishing 83 points in the six quarters of the Fiesta Bowl and the national championship game combined. They also allowed 8.53 yards per play in that span. Despite being a Cinderella team and overcoming Michigan’s defense, TCU’s run was brought to an abrupt end by Georgia’s powerful squad.