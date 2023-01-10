By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs had a disaster of a first half against Georgia in the National Championship. It sent Twitter into a tailspin as fans and analysts reacted to TCU‘s major struggles.

The Horned Frogs trailed Georgia 38-7 at halftime. TCU quarterback Max Duggan struggled immensely, completing just eight-of-12 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions. After watching TCU’s run to the National Championship, fans were shocked to see the Horned Frogs’ first half demise.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic (@AaronSuttles) wrote, “Good Lord. This is embarrassing.”

Geoff Mitchell, a TCU reporter for 247Sports (@TheFrogCastTCU) added, “Not Max’s best night.”

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic (@NicoleAuerbach) wrote, “Thanks for coming TCU. Great season, great story, dud of an ending.”

Andy Staples of The Athletic (@Andy_Staples) joked, “So, what’s everyone doing the rest of the night?”

Brian Y (@byysports) kept things simple, describing TCU’s struggles with a classic clip from ‘The Office.’

Sonny Dykes in TCU’s locker room at halftime: pic.twitter.com/eVtJUSQnDK — Brian Y (@byysports) January 10, 2023

Duggan had been impressive all season heading into the National Championship. He had thrown for 3,546 yards and 32 touchdowns entering the contest and ran for another 461 yards and eight scores. While he had just six interceptions coming in, Duggan already had two before halftime.

The Horned Frogs have been through a miracle season. Not many fans expected them to be playing in the National Championship game. However, it appears that magic has run out. Barring a miraculous second half, TCU will be defeated and Georgia will be National Champions, once again.

When fans look back on this game, they certainly won’t forget the disastrous first half by the Horned Frogs and Duggan.