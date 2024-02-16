It is a Big 12 clash on Saturday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Kansas State prediction and pick.

TCU comes into the game sitting at 17-7 on the year while sitting 6-5 in Big 12 play. That placed them sixth in Big 12 play. Still, they have lost two of their last three games. There was the 11-point loss to Texas and then the 12-point loss to Iowa State. Last time out, it was a rebound game. It was a home game against West Virginia last time out. TCU held the lead most of the game, leading by 12 at the half, and winning 81-65 over West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Kansas State comes into the game sitting at 15-9 on the year. They are 5-6 in conference play which is ninth in conference play. They have lost five of their last though. Kansas State lost to Iowa State, Houston, and Oklahoma, further, they lost to the worst team in the conference Oklahoma State. Kansas State would rebound though and beat a fourth-ranked Kansas by five. Still, they lost last time out, falling by six to BYU.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Kansas State Odds

TCU: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Kansas State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 36th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 29th on offense and 56th on defense this year. TCU ranks 24th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting ninth in assists per game this year. They are 18th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting 12th in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.4 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 49.5 percent shooting this year. Miller has also been great from the charity stripe, with a 79.8 percent free throw percentage this year. He is also sitting with 2.9 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Micah Peavy comes in with 11.0 points per game, while Jameer Nelson Jr. has 10.9 points per game. They both also add 2.9 assists per game this year.

TCU has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting 23rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 114th in defensive rebounding percentage per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is Erenest Udah. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while averaging 4.3 points per game this year. Also, two other players are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

On defense, TCU is 94th in points allowed per game this year. They are also 16th in the nation in steals per game. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.2 steals per game. He is one of four guys with over a steal per game this year. Avery Anderson has 1.3 per game, while Micah Peavy also has 1.3 and Emanuel Miller has 1.1 per game.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State comes in sitting 68th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 161st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas State is 200th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 213th in effective field goal percentage. Cam Carter leads the way this year, with 15.9 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Tylor Perry comes in with 14.8 points per game this year but is not shooting great at just 34.1 percent this year. He is leading the team in assists this year with 4.7 assists per game. Finally, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 14.5 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field.

Kansas State is 56th in the nation in rebounds per game but sits 265th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Still, they are 42nd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. This is led by Arthur Kaluma, who comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team is David N'Guessan, who has 6.8 rebounds per game, with almost three per game on the offensive glass.

Kansas State is allowing 68.9 points per game this year, 82nd in the nation. Cam Carter has been great, coming in with 1.6 steals per game this year, while also having .7 blocks per game this year. Further, Tylor Perry comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Rankings-wise, TCU is better in almost every aspect of the game. Kansas State gives up a few fewer points per game and does come away with a few more rebounds. Still, overall, TCU is better at taking away the ball, moving the ball on offense, and scoring. This should create a tight game at Kansas State. Still, TCU is the better team. If there were a home game for them, they could win with some ease. Being on the road, it will be tighter.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: TCU +1.5 (-110)