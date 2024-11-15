ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan basketball team will be hosting TCU on Friday night for a big non-conference matchup. The Wolverines are currently 1-1 after a tough loss to Wake Forest last weekend, and they are hoping to bounce back with a big win in this one. TCU has had three easy games so far and they have cruised to a 3-0 record. Pulling off this one on the road this early in the season would be huge. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Michigan prediction and pick.

Michigan had one of the worst seasons in program history last year, and it resulted in head coach Juwan Howard losing his job. Dusty May is now the head coach for the Wolverines, and the team has shown a lot of promise this season despite the one loss to Wake Forest. Their only other game was against Cleveland State, and Michigan looked impressive in a 101-53 win. This is a big non-conference game for this team and they need to defend home court.

TCU has played against Florida A&M, Florida Golf Coast and Texas State so far and they have won all three of those games. The Horned Frogs easily took down Florida A&M and Florida Golf Coast, but Texas State was able to put up a good fight as they lost 76-71. TCU was trailing in the second half of that game, but they found a way to get the win. If they can go on the road and beat Michigan to improve to 4-0, the Horned Frogs will be feeling great.

Here are the TCU-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Michigan Odds

TCU: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

Michigan: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Michigan

Time: 6:00 ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU can go on the road and cover/win this game because this Michigan team has struggled with rebounding and turning the ball over so far. The Wolverines have done a lot of things right, but those issues cost them big time against Wake Forest, and that ultimately is the reason why they lost that game. Michigan has likely been focusing on those issues during practice all week, but they will probably still be struggling a bit with them. TCU has to take advantage of mistakes. If they do, they can win this one.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan can win this game and cover the spread because they are at home and because they have been shooting the basketball very well through two games. The Wolverines scored over 100 points in their first game, and they shot the ball really well in the first half against Wake Forest as well. They weren't as sharp in the second half, but so far, they look like a team that can really shoot it. If they clean up those rebounding and turnover issues they should be okay.

Final TCU-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We are going to go with two picks here. We are going to take the over 150.5 (-110) and we are going to take Michigan to cover -6.5 (-120). The Wolverines have had all week to work on the problems that plagued them against Wake Forest, and they should be sharper in those areas. Michigan lost one on Sunday that could've gone either way, and they won't let it happen again. They will bounce back and win this game 86-76.

Final TCU-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -6.5 (-120) and over 150.5 (-110)