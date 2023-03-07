Shohei Ohtani has been making history for the Los Angeles Angels, accomplishing unreal feats as both a pitcher and a hitter. As Angels’ manager Phil Nevin watches Ohtani play, he sees a similar player to two of his former Hall of Fame teammates.

Nevin compared Ohtani to Jeff Bagwell and Tony Gwynn, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. While Ohtani’s talent sets him apart from the rest, Nevin sees a Hall of Fame talent in the two-way star.

“Jeff Bagwell, I learned a heck of a lot from him,” Nevin said while comparing Ohtani. “Tony Gwynn was another one. He just had so much knowledge about other pitchers on other teams. I could stand in the on-deck circle and he would tell me exactly what was going to happen to me.”

Bagwell was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2017. He hit .297 with 449 home runs and 1,529 RBI in his 15-year career. Bagwell is a former four-time All Star and an MVP.

Gwynn earned his Hall of Fame nod in 2007. One of the greatest hitters of all time, Gwynn batted .338 with 135 home runs and 1,138 RBI and 319 stolen bases over his 20-year career. He was a 15-time All Star and won the batting title eight times.

Shohei Ohtani certainly matches the Hall of Famers offensively. He has hit .267 with 127 home runs, 342 RBI and 66 stolen bases over his five-year career. However, Ohtani has also shined on the mound, pitching to a 28-14 record with a 2.96 ERA and a 441/118 K/BB ratio.

Ohtani has already won an MVP and has been an All Star the past two seasons. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. If Ohtani keeps playing well, Phil Nevin wouldn’t be surprised to see him join Gwynn and Bagwell in the Hall of Fame someday.