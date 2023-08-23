The FIBA World Cup is quickly approaching for Team USA, and they certainly have gold medal expectations after going undefeated in all of their exhibition matches. Out of all of their warmup games, the contest against Germany proved to be the toughest, although Team USA ultimately came roaring back from a 16-point deficit to beat Germany behind a 34-point performance from Anthony Edwards. Edwards has cemented himself as the primary scorer on this team, and head coach Steve Kerr emphasized that fact himself. Besides Edwards, Team USA was led through the exhibition games by Jaren Jackson Jr, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges as the main playmakers. The rest of their roster is rounded out by Brandon Ingram, Bobby Portis, Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Josh Hart, and Cameron Johnson. This isn't considered the most talented Team USA there has ever been, but they certainly look to have good chemistry so far. With that being said, here are four bold predictions for Team USA for their official play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

4. Austin Reaves leads Team USA in assists

Austin Reaves was a surprise add to the Team USA roster when the official team was announced. However, that has kind of been the story of Reaves' career up until this point, as it looks like he will just have to continue to prove people wrong until it is just accepted how good he is. Through the exhibition games, Reaves proved why he was added to Team USA as he was fluid in each contest and showed poise and comfortability with the ball. Although Brunson figures to be the number one point guard on the roster, Reaves is actually going to lead Team USA in assists during the FIBA World Cup.

Reaves did not play much point guard to start his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he started to transition into that role towards the end of last season. He played point guard in college and it is his most comfortable position, and that became clear once he started to get more run as the primary ball-handler for the Lakers. This will remain the case for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, and his time running the point will only increase as the tournament progresses. This will lead to the first bold prediction of Austin Reaves leading Team USA in assists for the entire tournament.

3. Walker Kessler has more blocks than Jaren Jackson Jr

Jaren Jackson Jr is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and everyone on the Team USA roster knows it. During a practice, a clip went viral of Anthony Edwards dunking on Jackson Jr and in response roasting him for being the defensive player of the year. Despite the emphatic slam, it does not take away from the absolute force Jackson Jr is in the paint and his ability to block shots at will. Even with this ability, Jackson Jr is not actually going to lead Team USA in blocked shots. Come the end of the FIBA World Cup, another bold prediction is that Walker Kessler leads Team USA in blocks.

Walker Kessler had a great season that culminated in a nomination for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award alongside his fellow Team USA teammate Paolo Banchero. Banchero won the award, although that does not take away from the great season that Kessler had. Kessler figures to be a cornerstone of the Utah Jazz franchise for years to come with Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. During the FIBA World Cup, Kessler is going to show how lucky the Jazz are to have him, as he will be a wrecking ball in the paint and block shots all tournament long. It will lead to the bold prediction of him beating Jaren Jackson Jr as the team leader in blocks for Team USA.

2. Anthony Edwards leads FIBA World Cup in scoring

As mentioned, Anthony Edwards has established himself as the number one option on Team USA through the exhibition games. His 34-point showing against Germany demonstrated his effortless scoring at all three levels; he was silky from long range while showcasing his smooth mid-range jump shot, as well as his easy and effortless finishing around the rim. Once the FIBA World Cup starts, Team USA will be looking towards him early and often to lead them in scoring, and he is going to do so. Not only is Edwards going to lead Team USA in scoring, but this latest bold prediction is that he leads the entire FIBA World Cup field.

There are plenty of great scorers in the FIBA World Cup that will be tough to beat out by Edwards. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, Canada has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Finland has Lauri Markannen, three guys who are all elite scorers. Not to mention, all three of these guys have less talented rosters around them, so they will most likely be relied upon more than Edwards. Still, Edwards is going to be hot throughout the entire tournament and score at will. This will lead to Anthony Edwards being the top scorer for the entire FIBA World Cup tournament.

1. Team USA doesn't lose in the FIBA World Cup

Team USA went undefeated in their exhibition matches, and they are going to keep up the mojo in the tournament. Team USA is going to put forth an undefeated tournament on their way to winning the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup. There will be plenty of challenges along the way, but this roster has already shown elite chemistry, and they are only going to grow and improve across the tournament. Tune into the FIBA World Cup to see Team USA dominate and accomplish this bold prediction of not losing a game on their way to bringing home the gold medal.