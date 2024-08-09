ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come for a Gold Medal champion to be crowned in the 2024 Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament. We're set to bring you our betting predictions and pick for this tight matchup between two of the best teams in the world. Following two exhilarating semifinal games, host country France will square-off against the favorite USA in a Gold Medal match you won't want to miss. Check out our Olympics odds series for our France-USA prediction and pick.

Team France has gotten to this point following their comeback win over Germany in the semifinal match. They trailed for most of the first half, but managed to hold Germany to eight points in the second quarter, ultimately taking the lead after halftime and never looking back. Now, they'll look for the biggest upset of their country's history as they look to knock off the United States.

Team USA comes into this game following their near-loss against Serbia in the semifinal round. Trailing 11 points at halftime, it took massive efforts from players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid to ensure the victory down the stretch. They now have a chance to complete their mission and bring USA their fifth-consecutive basketball Gold Medal.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-USA Basketball Odds

France: +16 (-110)

Moneyline: +880

USA: -16 (-110)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 175.5 (-105)

Under: 175.5 (-115)

How to Watch France vs. USA in Paris

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Cover the Spread/Win

France will have a chance to bring their country olympic gold in basketball for the first time following their silver medal finish at the 2020 games. They also finished 18th overall in the last FIBA World Cup, so this achievement would mark a massive leap in the evolution of French basketball. Victor Wembanyama has been the lifeblood of this team and his presence in the paint has been undeniable. Against Germany, he put together three blocks and seven rebounds as France outscored the Germans in the paint. We've seen Wembanyama's effect on the NBA level, so the USA will be no stranger to what he can do with his size.

Team France will have to start fast against Team USA and limit their turnovers throughout the whole contest. USA will be vigilant about keeping their pace of play consistent and avoiding any early deficits like in their last game, so it'll take a perfect first half of basketball from the French for them to have a chance. Evan Fournier has been trying to dial-in his corner shooting, but came up short down the stretch against Germany – look for him to have an inspired performance in this gold medal match.

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

Team USA will finally get the opportunity to finish the job they started and they received a serious reality check against Serbia in their last game. No one on the star-studded roster wants to be known as the team to come up short for the first time since 2004, so this game will have a heap of meaning and pride behind it. Stephen Curry had an olympic team record of 38 points during the win as he shot 9-14 from three-point range. Look for him to continue letting it fly as he has now officially arrived in this tournament.

When it comes to scoring down the stretch in close games, USA doesn't need to look any further than LeBron James and Kevin Durant to bail them out of crucial situations. James' ability to drive downhill to the basket hasn't been stopped by any one team yet and Durant's mid-range shooting has been impossible to guard. Their defense has been the only hole this tournament, but they'll have players like Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid to combat the efforts of Wembanyama in the paint. As long as USA can hold onto their lead, they should win this game handily.

Final France-USA Prediction & Pick

This gold medal game has been a longtime coming for the stars of the United States and they set out for this mission many months ago. Team France has shown their ability to be a worthy opponent and the building will be deafening with French fans cheering their team on. While they've had a solid run up to this point, they're massive underdogs against Team USA and will need a perfect game to pull out the win.

USA's close-call against Serbia should have served as a wakeup and they know they can't afford to give up a deficit against a team strong defensively as France. Still, this was always the United States' gold to win and they'll be able to get the job done in this one. Still, I think France will give them a good game and we should see the home country cover the betting spread.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final France-USA Prediction & Pick: France +16 (-110)