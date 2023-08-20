Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards revealed his top-5 list of NBA players of all time, but he snubbed a popular candidate for the greatest player of all time in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Edwards shared his five choices, via Heir.

Anthony Edwards' top 5 NBA players of all-time: Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal

Allen Iverson

Anthony Edwards' top 5 NBA players of all-time: Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
Shaquille O'Neal
Allen Iverson
Kevin Durant Thoughts? 🤔

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer last season, but neither player was listed by Edwards in his personal top-5 list.

It's probably worth noting that Edwards has caught some heat for his top-5 lists in the past. Just last year, Edwards put himself (and LeBron) in his top-5 list, but left off Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards gives his all-time starting five ✋ Allen Iverson

Himself

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards gives his all-time starting five ✋ Allen Iverson
Himself
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Shaquille O'Neal

The common players on Anthony Edwards' two top-5 lists include Kevin Durant, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Edwards, 22, has raised plenty of eyebrows in the past when it comes to his basketball fandom. Before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards told ESPN.com that he, “can't watch basketball.”

While it's unclear whether or not Edwards likes to watch basketball now, it's clear he definitely knows how to play the game. Anthony Edwards is coming off a career-best season with the Timberwolves in his third year, where he averaged 24.6 points per game and was named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

While it seems highly unlikely any young player challenges LeBron for the scoring record, Edwards is one of the few who feasibly could. Edwards is fourth in NBA history in total points scored before turning 22 years old with 4,871 points scored and has shown solid durability by playing in at least 72 games in each of his first three seasons.

Edwards, who is leading Team USA in the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, is gearing up for a big fourth season with the Timberwolves, while James is coming back to the Lakers for his 21st season.