After Team USA's final second-round game against Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup, morale was understandably a bit low. The favorites to win the title got beat down by the Lithuanians in a myriad of ways. Austin Reaves, one of the more notable stars on the roster, was targeted heavily by Lithuania. You had to wonder if Reaves' confidence was shot after that beatdown.

Clearly, though, that loss didn't damage Austin Reaves and Team USA's confidence. The US came out guns blazing against Italy. They bombarded their opponents with threes en-route to a dominating 37-point win. After the came, Reaves had this to say.

“You man up, you go watch film and you see the stuff that you didn’t do good — obviously struggled guarding the post,” Team USA star Reaves said when asked how he was able to bounce back from his performance against Lithuania. “My brother’s boy made a couple good moves. You tip your hat, but at the end of the day, you never lose confidence in what you do as a basketball player, and anybody that tries to make me lose confidence, good luck to ’em.”

Reaves and Team USA were obliterated by the bigger and more physical Lithuania squad in the second round. Reaves, in particular, was hunted over and over again by the more imposing Lithuanians. The Los Angeles Lakers star eventually fouled out of the game, much to his frustration.

The mark of a true professional, though, is his ability to bounce back when he's beaten down. Reaves and Team USA channeled their frustration about the Lithuania game to their game against Italy. The US shot an insane 53.7% from the field, and an even crazier 47.2% from deep. Reaves, for his part, went 2-for-3 from deep with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists.