Entering the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA's confidence was at an all-time high. Anthony Edwards even told reporters that they'd win both of their crossover games against Montenegro and Lithuania, believing that the team would continue to roll along after three dominant victories in the first round. But as Lithuania showed on Sunday, Team USA cannot afford to rest on their laurels if they were to avenge their disappointing seventh-place finish four years ago.

From the tip-off, the Lithuanians played their hearts out. They could not miss from three, starting the game having made their first nine attempts from distance, and they simply ran away with the game despite Edwards' best efforts to lift Team USA from the dead.

Simply put, with another tough quarterfinal matchup against Italy on Tuesday, Team USA will have to get their act together and fast. However, some, more than others, have to reflect upon their shortcomings during their 110-104 loss against Lithuania and make sure, to the best of their abilities, that they do not make the same mistakes in the knockout stage.

With that said, here are three Team USA players who must shoulder most of the blame for their FIBA World Cup second round loss to Lithuania.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr., especially through Team USA's first three games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, played like his usual Defensive Player of the Year self. He was such a destructive presence while guarding pick-and-rolls, keeping up with quicker guards and swatting away their shots all the way to the shadow realm. Even against Montenegro, Jackson was as intimidating a paint presence as ever in addition to his helpfulness as an interior scorer, even if he was a total zero on the glass.

However, Sunday's loss to Lithuania was simply a worst-case scenario game for Jackson. Jackson may be as good a defensive anchor there is, owing to his elite shot-blocking ability. But availability remains the best ability, especially in this scenario. If he cannot be on the floor for his team during crucial moments, how can he be of help to the team's goal of winning the tournament?

Jonas Valanciunas was simply too big and too strong for Jaren Jackson Jr. to handle, forcing the Memphis Grizzlies big man to get all handsy and overcompensate with physical contact, leading to early foul trouble. As a result, Jackson never got into a rhythm, and Team USA, as a result, allowed countless open threes thanks to the easier time the Lithuanians had when it came to penetrating the paint.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jackson simply cannot afford to be careless when it comes to his fouls, especially when international competition affords him just five fouls, not six. He's too important for the team to lose by virtue of a few needless fouls. To put into perspective how necessary Jackson is for Team USA, they were a +16 during his 15 minutes on the court. Without him, they were -22, with Steve Kerr unable to compensate for the loss of the Grizzlies star with a combination of Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis, and Walker Kessler.

Moreover, Jaren Jackson Jr., has to be a stronger presence on the glass. It's his role as the defensive anchor to secure rebounds, and the one total rebound he had during the second round won't cut it in the knockout stages.

Austin Reaves has been Team USA's most beloved player during their time thus far in Manila. And to Reaves' credit, this fanfare hasn't come without reason. The Los Angeles Lakers guard is a heady playmaker who always keeps the ball moving, he has an incredible knack for manufacturing easy points on the foul line, and he is a plug-and-play piece who has chemistry with the team's key guys.

But against Lithuania, Reaves wasn't able to play his role as well as he could. He simply did not have the physical tools to match up with the physicality of the Lithuanians; in the first quarter, with the game getting away from Team USA, Reaves was barbecue chicken in the post, allowing Lithuania to get whatever they want from close to the rim without much resistance. And without Jaren Jackson Jr. to clean up Team USA's messes, it led to so many easy buckets for Lithuania.

It's difficult to blame Austin Reaves too much, as he's the kind of player who always gives it his all whenever he's on the court. But the sad reality was that his best was not enough for him to impact the game in a positive manner in what simply was a bad matchup for him against Lithuania.

Jalen Brunson doesn't deserve too much blame, since he's one of just four players who ended Team USA's loss to Lithuania with a positive plus-minus. But the New York Knicks guard certainly could have done a much better job in helming the offense early on, which could have helped the team gain a much better rhythm on both ends of the court to begin the game. It was in the first quarter where they lost the game after they got blown out by 19 in the opening period.

Brunson also missed a crucial free throw with Team USA knocking on Lithuania's door to end the game. Overall, the Knicks star had a solid game, especially when looking at the box score. But his contributions on Sunday didn't exactly come at the most opportune moments.