In the award-winning drama “Breaking Bad,” the country “Belize” is mentioned to imply murder. Well, that is essentially what occurred following the 150-54 beatdown Team USA unleashed on Belize in the Under-18 FIBA AmeriCup on Tuesday.

Although this matchup was never expected to be competitive, such a lopsided outcome should give fans some belief in the next wave of talent that is entering the NCAA, and eventually the NBA. Anything short of American dominance in these international tournaments will be scrutinized, as fans know from the team's unsuccessful 2023 FIBA World Cup appearance.

This win goes beyond dominance, though. Darius Acuff Jr., a top prospect in the 2025 college basketball recruiting class, led the way with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and five assists. Christopher Brown added 19 points and drilled five 3-pointers. Illinois commit Jeremiah Fears recorded a team-high six dimes. Five-star Alabama recruit Derrion Reid was one rebound away from a double-double. Incoming freshmen big men Patrick Ngongba II (Duke) and Daniel Jacobsen (Purdue) each left their stamp on the victory as well.

Team USA improves to 2-0 in Group B and looks intent on making a statement in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They defeated the host country on Monday and will try to stay unbeaten against Brazil on Wednesday. Head coach Tommy Lloyd implements a high-powered offensive attack with the Arizona Wildcats, so it is no surprise that this youthful squad packed a huge scoring punch versus Belize.

Fans reacted to the near-100-point blowout with both praise and sarcasm.

Basketball fans weigh in on Team USA win

“They gotta have a mercy rule or something for this man {laughing emoji},” @BootheBets posted on X.

“What did poor Belize do to make us mad?” @javanx3d said. Not everyone gave Team USA a pat on the back, believing that a runaway W is exactly what should have transpired.

“I mean did we expect anything different?” @owndodgerhaters rhetorically asked. The talent disparity between the two nations is obviously colossal, but a more competitive contest was probably still anticipated. One may even argue that Team USA did not need to run up the score to an embarrassing amount, especially since the result was far from ever being in doubt.

There is a growing narrative that the United States is no longer a basketball powerhouse like it had been in the previous decade and at the 2020 Olympics. Failing to medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, combined with the fact that there has not been an American-born NBA MVP since James Harden in 2018, has some wondering if this is the end of an era.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and several other superstars are taking that chatter seriously, as they prepare for battle in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France. But those three mainstays are nearing the end of their Hall of Fame careers. The next generations will have to step up.

Judging by how the U-18 Team USA is faring in the FIBA AmeriCup, there could be reason for optimism.