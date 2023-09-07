Team USA is heading to the FIBA World Cup semifinals versus Germany. Team USA beat Italy in the quarterfinals 100-63 while Germany defeated Latvia in the quarterfinals 81-79. In the quarterfinal win, Mikal Bridges led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Ahead of their semifinal matchup, coach Steve Kerr is getting his guys ready to face Germany. Kerr was very complimentary of their upcoming opponent, and knows his team will have to be at their best to advance past the Germans.

“They've probably been the best team in the tournament overall,” Steve Kerr said. “They're connected, really well coached and have a lot of continuity and have a very strong team, physical team. So we're going to have to play well to beat them,” via Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Though the Germans only beat their quarterfinal opponent by two points, Kerr is making sure they do not look past or underestimate them. Germany is the lone team who is still undefeated in the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record. Team USA has also played solidly throughout the tournament, but fell to Lithuania in week two of the tournament.

Team USA is trying to win the FIBA World Cup again after only finishing in 7th at the 2019 Cup. Prior to that, Team USA had won back to back FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

Whoever wins the upcoming matchup Friday will advance to the finals versus the winner of Serbia vs. Canada. The final will take place on Sunday. The losers of each of the semifinal matchups will face off in the third place game Sunday.