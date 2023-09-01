After going undefeated in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the United States outlasted Montenegro 85-73 in a challenging contest. Team USA is set for probably its toughest challenge to this point when it takes on Lithuania Sunday. Both Team USA and Lithuania are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals next week.

Although Team USA is already on its way to the knockout round, a win over Lithuania would give the Americans a higher seed when only eight teams are officially left in the field. Let's take a look at what you should know for the matchup with Lithuania, including how to watch the next Team USA basketball game.

Team USA vs. Lithuania: When and where?

Team USA and Lithuania are the top teams in Group J. Both clubs have gone undefeated through their first four games of World Cup play. Since Montenegro and Greece round out Group J with 2-2 records apiece, the Americans and Lithuania are headed to the quarterfinals.

The Team USA-Lithuania matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:40 ET at Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Team USA vs. Lithuania: How to watch?

The game between Team USA and Lithuania will be available on ESPN platforms. Basketball fans can watch the game on ESPN2 or watch a live stream of the World Cup matchup with ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Storylines for the game

There are no more pushovers on the Americans' schedule. Don't expect to see any more wins like Team USA's 110-62 drubbing of Jordan Wednesday. Montenegro had a real chance to pull off an upset Friday. Montenegro went into halftime with a lead and trailed by just four points with three minutes remaining. The problems that Montenegro gave the United States could be exacerbated against Lithuania, an even better team.

Montenegro outrebounded Team USA 48 to 31. Montenegro had 22 offensive rebounds, giving themselves a second chance on more than half of their misses. Lithuania star Jonas Valanciunas could have a big day against the Americans if the U.S. isn't careful.

Valanciunas averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds before Lithuania moved on to Group J. As Lithuania blew out Greece 92-67 Friday, Valanciunas has 15 points and nine boards in just 27 minutes.

Team USA's strength is its backcourt. The Americans have a small roster, often relying on Paolo Banchero to play center with the second unit. The starting forward for the Orlando Magic, Banchero would not be confused for a center in the NBA. Backup center Walker Kessler could see more playing time if the United States needs help against the Lithuania frontcourt.

Valanciunas is Lithuania's lone active NBA player. The United States is led by several All-Star-caliber NBA players, including starting center Jaren Jackson Jr. The Americans can still beat Lithuania without bringing their A-game to Sunday's World Cup matchup.

Anthony Edwards is Team USA's best player. On multiple occasions, Edwards has come up big when the Americans have needed him most. The Minnesota Timberwolves' star went scoreless in the first half against Montenegro. His 17 second-half points propelled the U.S. to a 12-point victory.

The impact made by Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton off the bench has been among the top Team USA storylines in World Cup play. Reaves hit a late 3-pointer Friday that helped end Montenegro's comeback bid. His 12 points were the second-most on the team. Haliburton was third with 10 points, and he had a team-high six assists.