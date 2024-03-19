The Chicago Bears have been one of the most active teams in the offseason, making many big deals. Chicago moved 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the Steelers' snaps. Chicago also holds the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they could trade down. Trading down from the ninth overall pick could yield them additional value from a team desperate to trade up for a player.
With Fields on the way out, the Bears will undoubtedly select quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. They have already built a quality roster for Williams with weapons, including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift.
Moore and Kmet played well for the Bears in the 2023 season, while Allen and Swift are new additions. This offense has all the weapons needed for Williams to have a promising rookie campaign.
With that said, let's break down the three teams that should trade for the Bears' ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are a team that could trade up from 15 to nine to select a receiver. Indianapolis is trying to build an offense around Anthony Richardson, who only appeared in four games in his rookie campaign.
The Colts have a talented receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. but need a wideout who can complement him. Josh Downs played well in his rookie season, but Indianapolis could still use another target to unlock Richardson's full potential.
Trading up to the ninth overall pick would give them a chance to add one of the best playmakers in the draft. Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are possible targets, as Marvin Harrison Jr. would likely be off the board.
Indianapolis should consider trading up with the Bears to add more to their offense.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are another team that could trade up with the Bears, and it could be for multiple positions. Las Vegas has added Garner Minshew at quarterback on a two-year deal. Minshew will likely serve as a bridge quarterback, and they could draft someone to learn under him for a year.
Trading up to acquire the ninth overall pick would give them a chance to select a quarterback after the first wave of them go.
Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and possibly JJ McCarthy could all be off the board. This would leave Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix as potential options if Las Vegas wanted to select a quarterback.
However, they could decide not to draft a quarterback this year and roll with Minshew. In that scenario, they could still trade up for another position. They have multiple needs, including the offensive line, defensive back, and linebacker.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers could trade up to add a wide receiver with their new quarterback in place. Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson in free agency while trading with the Bears for Justin Fields to back him up.
While they have upgraded at quarterback, they are lacking in terms of weapons. The Steelers cut former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, leaving George Pickens as the best receiver on the roster. Pickens is a quality young player, but the Steelers need to add more talent at receiver for Wilson to have a productive season.
Trading up to select a wideout like Nabers or Odunze could help their offense be explosive in the 2024 season.
The Bears have the flexibility to trade down in the draft to accumulate future assets, and the Colts, Raiders, and Steelers should be in the mix to acquire the ninth overall pick.