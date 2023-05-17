A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

A duplication glitch in the latest edition of The Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom has been found recently people are ready to have their multiple copies of items in-game. Are you wondering how they do it? We’ll let you in on the secret.

Getting Multiple items in Tears of the Kingdom with Duplication Glitch

The duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom isn’t really hard to notice since it is very easy to perform. It works just about on everything except the Master Sword. Players can duplicate endless amounts of inventory items like diamonds that is actually sellable for a hefty price and naturally, it applies to weapons as well.

To perform the glitch, you will have to have the item you want to duplicate attached to an arrow. Other than that, two bows are needed in your inventory. Follow these steps and take advantage of the Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pull out your bow Press up on the D-pad and attach the item you want to duplicate Press start to open your inventory Drop the bow you have equipped Equip a new and different bow Press start two times as quickly as possible to close and re-open the menu Drop the bow you have equipped recently Close out the inventory screen Pick both of the bows you dropped back

Take note that when you approach the weapon you want to duplicate, you will find an undiscovered item that is listed as “???” when you come and approach it. Also, When you drop the weapon you want to duplicate and when the “???” shows up, you have to be quick to press the start button and make sure you’re on the inventory screen. If you hit this off successfully (which isn’t really hard to do), you have successfully exploited a bug to make your life better in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom like this Duplication Glitch Guide, Multiple Items Guide, Mounts Guide, and Crazy Ultrahand Ideas, make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming!