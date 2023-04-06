Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Last week’s episode ended with AFC Richmond on top of the world, thanks to Zava’s arrival. At the same time, Roy Kent takes on the burden of helping Jamie improve. This week, though, the momentum they’ve built since the season started is now in danger of fizzling out. Learn more from this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 ending explained and what exactly went down in the latest installment of Apple TV’s hit series.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 ending explained

In this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 recap, we see Ted and Sassy the morning after AFC Richmond’s party at Sam’s restaurant the night before. Ted proposes to take her out on a date and elevate their relationship to the next level. Sassy says no due to the fact that Ted is the team’s manager and a relationship can be messy for them both. Although he doesn’t fully understand why, Ted accepts her decision, causing him to think about life after getting divorced.

Back in the office, Keeley talks to Rebecca about what Rupert said about Richmond, and the team they’re playing next – West Ham. As they’re discussing, Keeley finds out that an investor in her company will watch the game, causing her to become nervous. Meanwhile, Shandy is busy with the PR campaign of Bantr, a dating app, by using single players from the team as the coaches prepare for their match against West Ham. Ted and his team try to come up with a plan against Nate as Coach and Roy shoot off a lot of tactics. This leads to their overall strategy becoming more complicated and Zava potentially becoming more ineffective for their upcoming match.

In the midst of all of these, Ted asks the others if he is a mess, a question Coach answers with a yes right away. Over in the locker room, Zava hypes everybody up for their upcoming game. However, the players find out that the Believe poster has been torn in two, causing them to get angry. As they’re finding out the culprit, Nate is anxious about the game because it’ll be the first time he’ll meet Ted again after bolting from Richmond. Rupert comes along to encourage Nate but ends up being disrespected by him.

Thanks to Trent, the coaches learn that the Believe sign was destroyed by Nate. With the footage in hand, Ted is still thinking about whether to show the culprit to the players or not after he saw a more desperate Nate in it. He ultimately decides not to show the video to the team. His composure is further rocked when Rebecca expresses her support but also pressures Ted to get a win.

Right before the game, Keeley, Shandy, Rebecca, and Leslie Barbara finally meet Jack, an investor for the former’s PR company. For her part, Keeley is afraid since he hooked up with Jack earlier, causing her to become more nervous. Rebecca tries to make things normal using her humor, hoping the situation will be diffused. Meanwhile, Nate and Ted cross paths. Before the conversation can go any further, Ruppert arrives, leading Nate to walk away with his boss motivating him to beat Ted and Richmond.

In the first half, AFC Richmond gets several opportunities to make a goal. The complicated strategy they went with gave Nate the chance to adapt to their opponent, which gave West Ham two consecutive goals before the first half ended. Rebecca approaches Ted to reassure him of her support but indirectly pressures the Richmond manager again. Meanwhile, the players are all flaring up after learning that it was Nate who destroyed the Believe sign. Also, Ted walks away from the premises before the game can resume.

During the second half, Richmond starts to play more aggressively and dirty, which causes West Ham to solidify their lead with a 4-1 score and three red cards against their opponents. The game ends with West Ham emerging victorious. Ted returns just in time to congratulate Nate but ends up being ignored by his former colleague.

Due to their loss, the coaches encourage Ted to get angry at them, a notion he rejects. Instead, he leaves and goes home. Meanwhile, Rebecca catches Rupert making out with his assistant, leading her to warn the West Ham owner to stop cheating on Bex or else there’ll be consequences. This causes the assistant to leave and interrupt Ted and Nate by delivering Rupert’s invitation to the latter to celebrate West Ham’s victory. With Ted gone, Nate realizes that the only chance to talk to his former friend has passed him by. Meanwhile, Shandy manages to make the situation between Keeley and Jack worse, which leads to Bantr becoming a tasteless way to make money. Jack ends up disappointed as Keeley tells Shandy to remove the feature that makes Bantr a cheap cash grab.

Ted calls Michelle to update her on what’s happening to him recently and his fear that Mr. Bryanson isn’t a great dad to Henry. Ted also admits that he still loves Michelle and their family, leading the latter to smile.

What just happened? A Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 recap

This Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 recap deals mostly with AFC Richmond’s match against West Ham, which resulted in a loss for the former. After preparing for the game itself, the team has no one else to blame for its loss against Nate and West Ham. This leads to several new developments, including Rebecca standing up to Rupert, Nate showing signs of remorse towards Ted, Jamie becoming a better player with Roy at his side, and Ted confessing that he still loves his ex-wife.

It remains to be seen how Richmond’s loss to West Ham will play out in the following installments of Ted Lasso. Stay tuned to see how the final season of this hit series will develop in the coming weeks.