Former NFL quarterback and Miami native Teddy Bridgewater has become a sought-after coaching candidate after leading the Miami Northwestern Bulls to a dominant 41-0 victory over Jacksonville Raines in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 3A State Championship on Saturday.

The decisive win capped an incredible playoff run for Bridgewater's alma mater, during which the Bulls outscored opponents 269 to 12, recording four shutouts. The championship victory has brought national attention to Bridgewater’s coaching acumen, with both NFL teams and HBCUs expressing interest in him for head coaching roles.

Speaking on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Bridgewater revealed the growing buzz around his coaching prospects. “A new HBCU reached out to interview me today, and a couple of NFL teams have also offered coaching jobs. This is a cool process, no lie,” he posted.

Bridgewater’s name has gained momentum in the HBCU coaching conversation. Journalist and HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither propelled the narrative by showcasing Bridgewater's potential fit in this space.

“Maybe THIS is the NFL guy HBCUs need to be looking at,” Gaither posted on X, garnering over 2.2 million views and sparking widespread discussion online.

Currently, there are seven head coaching vacancies at HBCU programs, including positions at Prairie View A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama A&M, Delaware State, and Elizabeth City State. With Norfolk State recently hiring former NFL star Michael Vick as its head coach, the college football world is increasingly turning to professional players with notable experience on the field to develop the next generation of football talent.

Bridgewater’s professional pedigree and his recent success make him a compelling candidate. Despite his relative inexperience at the collegiate level, his insights as a former NFL quarterback and an emerging high school coach could position him as a mentor who thrives in developing players, especially in today’s shifting college football landscape with transfer portal dynamics and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rules.

Bridgewater’s potential move into the collegiate or NFL coaching ranks could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the 31-year-old, whose playing career saw stints with multiple NFL teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the Detroit Lions.

Now, with his coaching resume bolstered by a state championship performance and the ability to lead a dominant playoff campaign, the question remains—where will Bridgewater take his talents next? For HBCUs and NFL teams seeking a fresh perspective and a proven leader, he could be a game-changing addition.