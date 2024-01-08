The Turtles look to be around for another 40 years -- and beyond.

Cowabunga! IDW and Paramount renewed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book license.

The publisher, IDW, wants to continue licensing the Heros in a Half Shell with Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter says. Paramount has had the turtles’ rights since 2009.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get license renewed

This comes in light of the 40th anniversary of TMNT, for which a lot is planned.

Lourdes Arocho, the SVP of licensing and publishing consumer products at Paramount, said, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with IDW Publishing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and graphic novels. After 40 years, there are still so many more stories to be told, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”

“The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are iconic,” IDW Co-Publisher Mark Doyle said. “They are part of the tapestry of comic book history, and I’m honored to be publishing their continuing adventures during this milestone year. Our editor-in-chief, Jamie S. Rich, and the editorial team have put together an incredible publishing plan that will thrill long-time fans, excite new readers, and show why the Turtles stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest heroes in comic shops all over the world. It’s a great time to be a fan of TMNT!”

In 1983, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created the iconic characters Britannica states. They self-published their first comic book in 1984, financing it via a tax refund and loan from the family. Additionally, they put together their press kit.

Since then, things have exploded.

The Turtles had an animated series from 1987 to 1996, live-action movies, video games, comic books, toys, and many other merchandise. It’s spawned animated films, such as TMNT (2007) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

So, get ready. Plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content will come for the next 40 years.