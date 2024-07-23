Despite what took place during Tekken 7's epic conclusion, Heihachi Mishima is coming back to Tekken 8. Sometime during EVO 2024, Bandai Namco revealed to the audience who the next DLC character was. While there were many suspicions about characters who are currently alive to make a return, they didn't expect Heihachi to come back.

Heihachi Mishima is the Next Tekken 8 DLC Character

As of the time of this publishing, Bandai Namco didn't reveal any additional information regarding Heihachi Mishima. Fans are genuinely confused considering how the developers made it seem like Heihachi was going to be dead for good this time in Tekken 7. However, it appears that Tekken Director Katsuhiro Harada has no recollection of asking his team to kill Kazuya's father entirely.

According to sources, Tekken Game Designer Michael Murray said in an interview that Harada gave them the orders to make Heihachi's death look convincing in Tekken 7. But looking back at when Tekken 7 launched, the Director himself was in shock by how he was killed off. For those who are unaware, Heihachi is Harada's favorite character. Given this factor, it's no surprise that the big bad dad of Kazuya is back.

How did Heihachi die in Tekken 7?

While many believed Heihachi Mishima to be an evil figure in the Tekken series, Tekken 7 was a huge revelation as to why he hated his family in the first place. Apparently, Heihachi married into a family who carried the Devil Gene. He and his deceased wife Kazumi gave birth to Kazuya who unfortunately inherited his mother's Devil Genes. Since then, the vicious cycle of the Mishimas throwing each other down from the top of a cliff began.

Unfortunately for Heihachi, taking down his son and grandson with the Devil Genes was no easy task. However, he believed that he could end things once and for all in Tekken 7. Towards the climax of the game, Heihachi and Kazuya squared off in what should've been the last time. The elder Mishima, despite being at a disadvantage, used up all of his might in an attempt to kill his son in his most powerful devil form.

Their fight ultimately ended with Kazuya nearly punching a hole through his father's chest, which stopped his heart from beating. Then in a bitter-sweet moment, Kazuya carried his father's body and threw it inside a lava-filled volcano. While Heihachi has always been seen as an antagonist in the franchise, it was a sad moment for fans to see him go away for good. At least so we thought.

What to Expect in Heihachi's Return to Tekken 8

When Heihachi Mishima was revealed to be the next DLC character coming this autumn, many questions began circulating as to how he could be alive again. Many are speculating that he probably gained the power of the Devil Gene during his fight with Kazuya. While others theorize that Reina, the illegitimate daughter of Heihachi, resurrected her father with the Devil Gene she inherited from an unknown mother.

All these questions will likely be answered come Heihachi's debut in Tekken 8. In previous Tekken 8 patch notes, the developers revealed that additional storylines are coming to the game. Each new DLC character will have their own storyline. These stories will be related to the events that took place in the game. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see what role Heihachi plays in the war between Jin and Kazuya.

