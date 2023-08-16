Tekken 8 has been building a very significant amount of hype ever since it was announced for release next year by 2024. Since then, we have been getting character announcements from Bandai Namco on social media which includes the returning characters as well as a few new characters that have been announced recently. But as of recent events, there has been a significant leak where the entire roster of the upcoming game has been shared online coming from the closed beta test of the game. With 32 fighters confirmed, we are certain that these leaks are more than accurate. In this article, we share with you the Tekken 8 leaked roster and all the characters confirmed based on the leaks that have been found online.

Tekken 8 Leaked Roster

From the image that is circulating online, the leaks have shared the following characters from Tekken 8 to be confirmed in the near future:

Raven (Officially Announced)

Zafina (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Paul (Officially Announced)

Azucena (New Character)

Jin Kazama (Officially Announced)

Jun Kazama (Officially Announced)

Victor (New Character, Not Yet Announced Officially)

Marshall Law (Officially Announced)

Claudio Serafino (Officially Announced)

Leo Kliesen (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Jack-8 (Officially Announced)

Bryan Fury (Officially Announced)

Asuka Kazama (Officially Announced)

Ling Xiaoyu (Officially Announced)

Lee Chaolan (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Reina (New Character, Not Yet Announced Officially)

King (Officially Announced)

Emilie “Lili” De Rochefort (Officially Announced)

Dragunov (Not Yet Announced Officially)

Yoshimitsu (Not Yet Announced Officially)

Kuma (Not Yet Announced Officially)

Shaheen (Not Yet Announced Officially)

Leroy Smith (Officially Announced)

Steve (Not Yet Announced Officially)

Lars Alexandersson (Officially Announced)

Devil Jin (Officially Announced)

Alisa Bosconovitch (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Nina (Officially Announced)

Hwoarang (Officially Announced)

Feng (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Panda (Not Yet Officially Announced)

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reina, an unannounced new character, is rumored to be the secret daughter of Heihachi. Perhaps, with her addition to the game, she would be the replacement for the famous, dead character who has been a pivotal character in the game. With the Tekken 8 leaked roster, we are more than happy to see how things will turn out for this new character and how she will be influential to the game as well.

Victor, another unannounced new character, is shared to be a UN Agent who utilizes CQC moves. While Azucena, the recently announced new character for the game, is called the “Perfect Blend”, she is also known as the “Coffee Queen”, the only daughter of the family running the Ortiz Farm, a Peruvian coffee plantation. She became an MMA champion beloved by her fans as she broke through the scene serving as the farm's poster child. She is known to have a cheerful personality and a fearless fighting style that is adored by her fans. Her plans for joining The King of the Iron Fist tournament are to promote and give recognition to her family's farm.

With these Tekken 8 leaks, the total number of playable characters in the game has risen to 32. Are you excited for the release as much as we are? The latest Tekken game is slated to be released by 2024 but Bandai Namco has yet to confirm the exact release date of the game. Tekken 8 will be available on the PlayStation 5, PC, and the Xbox Series X|S.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on Tekken 8 like the list of confirmed characters for Tekken 8, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!