Temple faces their second straight ACC foe as they play Florida State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-Florida State prediction and pick.

Temple comes into the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. After wins over Sacred Heart, Monmouth, and Drexel to open the year, they would visit Boston College last time out. It would be a close game, but Boston College would use a late six-point run to take the lead, going on to win the game 72-69. Meanwhile, Florida State is 4-1 on the year. They opened up with three straight wins, but would then struggle facing Florida. In that game, FSU would lose 87-74. Still, they rebounded last time out, beating Hofstra 79-61.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple is 118th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They sit 108th in offensive efficiency while sitting 151st in defensive efficiency this year. Temple sits 81st in the nation this year in points per game, scoring 80.5 points per game. Further, they are 21st in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Still, they have been solid on defense. They are 111th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 41st in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been solid for Temple this year. He leads the team with 23.5 points per game, while also adding 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on the season. Mashburn is also shooting 61.9 percent from three this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Zion Stanford. Stanford is scoring 10.8 points per game. He adds 2.8 rebounds per game and a block per game this year. Finally, Quante Berry sees plenty of time in the guard rotation. He is scoring just 4.8 points per game but adds 4.8 rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 steals per game on the year.

In the frontcourt, Stece Settle III has been solid. He leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game while adding 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. Further, he has two blocks per game this year. Babatunde Durodola has been solid as well. He is scoring 7.8 points per game this year while adding six rebounds of his own. Finally, Sillon Battie has added six points per game, with 2.5 rebounds in his limited minutes off the bench.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is 79th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They sit 134th in offensive efficiency while sitting 46th in defensive efficiency this year. The defense has been solid this year. They are 65th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 149th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. They are also 12th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

Jamir Watkins has led the way this year. He is scoring 18.2 points per game this year while adding 5,4 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Daquan Davis and Justin Thomas. Davis is scoring just 7.4 points per game, but adding 1.8 rebounds, two assists, and 0.8 blocks per game this year. Thomas is scoring seven points per game this year while adding 2.2 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game. Further, he has 1.6 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Taylor Bol Bowen leads the way. He is scoring 8.8 points per game this year while adding 5.4 rebounds per game and two steals per game. He also has 1.4 blocks per game this year. Malique Ewin joins Bowen in the front court. He is scoring eight points per game, while also adding 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Jerry Deng adds 5.6 points per game, with 2.2 rebounds and one steal coming off the bench.

Final Temple-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Pace may play a factor in this game. Temple is 203rd in the nation in tempo this year. They are 219th in the nation in field goal attempts per game as well. Meanwhile, Florida State is 35th in the nation in tempo this year. Whoever can control the pace will have an advantage in this one. Florida State created turnovers, sitting fourth in the nation in steals and second in opponent turnovers. Temple is 47th in the nation in turnovers per game and rarely turns over the ball. If they can hold onto the ball, they will control the tempo in this game, and that will let them keep it close.

