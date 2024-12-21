ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rhode Island Rams are not unbeaten, but they are 10-1 through 11 games this season. Archie Miller, who led Dayton to the 2014 Elite Eight and eventually became Indiana head coach, could not succeed at one of college basketball's blue-blood programs. After failing with the Hoosiers, Miller found a fall-back job at Rhode Island. This season could be witnessing the revival of Miller's coaching career. The Rams look good. The one game they lost, in overtime to Brown, was a game they easily could have and probably should have won. At any rate, they're an eyelash away from being 11-0. They have been one of the Atlantic 10's best teams in the various metrics used to measure college basketball quality. They have reason to believe they can go to the top of the conference and stay there for the whole season.

Temple-URI used to be an Atlantic 10 game. Now the Temple Owls are in the AAC. Temple is 7-4 this season. The Owls have flown high and been knocked low at various points along the way. Temple lost to Big Five Philadelphia neighbors La Salle and Villanova. Against the Wildcats, the Owls were humiliated in a loss of nearly 30 points. However, Temple has since regrouped and defeated three straight opponents, with the highlights being a wipeout win over Hofstra and a come-from-behind thriller against Davidson. The Owls trailed most of the way but were able to steal a one-point win in the final minute. Temple will enter this game with a lot of conference, believing it can stand up to a Rhode Island team which has been more consistent overall but has shown that it can wobble late in a close game, as the Brown OT loss revealed.

Bettors need to take note that this is not an on-campus game. It is being played in Springfield, Massachusetts, as part of a two-game stack which also includes Arizona State-UMass on Saturday. The ASU-UMass game precedes this one.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Owls are filled with confidence after their late surge and electric win over Davidson. That should propel this team and give it an even stronger and more developed sense that it can win big-boy basketball games in general, specifically when a lot of things go wrong and this team faces some adversity. If Temple falls behind early in this game, it won't lose faith that it can make a comeback. That's important for any bettor to know.

Why Rhode Island Will Cover The Spread/Win

The advanced analytics put Rhode Island near the top of the Atlantic 10 in several different categories. URI has been one of the A-10's more efficient teams at the offensive end of the floor. A 10-1 record — with the only loss being in overtime — speaks for itself. URI has been the better, steadier team than Temple over the first 11 games of the season. The spread is only 3.5 points on a neutral floor. That seems generous for the Rams.

Rhode Island is clearly a better team than Temple and is giving only 3.5 points. Take URI.

Final Temple-Rhode Island Prediction & Pick: Rhode Island -3.5