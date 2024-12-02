ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Yale-Rhode Island prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yale-Rhode Island.

The Monday slate in college basketball begins with Georgetown-UMBC at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. It continues half an hour later with this game between Yale and Rhode Island.

Yale could not have done much better than it did in college basketball last season. The Bulldogs scored one of the biggest March Madness upsets in last season's NCAA Tournament, shocking fourth-seeded Auburn with a late-game rally. However, as the page turns to this season, Yale has not fared nearly as well and might be in for a bumpy, choppy ride. Yale endured a loss to Illinois Chicago and has lost multiple other games. The Bulldogs are 4-4 and are 1-3 in games played away from their home court (road and neutral combined). If Yale had an especially robust basketball brand before the season began, the quality of that brand reputation has been eroded in the first month of the season.

Now Yale takes on the challenge of facing a team which could be the rising force in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Rhode Island Rams — formerly coached by current two-time national champion bench boss Dan Hurley, who has taken UConn to the top of the sport — are trying to establish themselves as a relevant national team once again. Coach Archie Miller (who, if you remember, formerly coached at Indiana and simply could not turn the corner with the Hoosiers) has created a team which rates very highly in the Atlantic 10 in terms of overall offensive efficiency. Rhode Island is 7-0 on the season. Some of URI's wins have come against manageable opponents, but the Rams have been able to blow some teams out. Their numbers look good. They will want to keep this feel-good run rolling as long as humanly possible.

Here are the Yale-Rhode Island College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Yale-Rhode Island Odds

Yale: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Rhode Island: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 156.5 (-105)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How to Watch Yale vs Rhode Island

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Yale Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yale knows how to play together, and it knows that after losing four games, it really needs to tighten up and become more detail-oriented at both ends of the floor. The urgency of the situation — with the Bulldogs trying to avoid falling under .500 — will lift Yale and its level of play against a Rhode Island team which has not been consistently challenged.

Why Rhode Island Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yale just isn't nearly as good as it was last season. The dropoff in quality from last season to this season has been substantial. Yale nearly got to the Sweet 16 last season. Early this season, Yale lost to Illinois Chicago and other mid-major opponents. This team hasn't yet clicked, and players aren't yet on the same page. It might happen in time for the Ivy League season, but it hasn't happened yet, and its hard to think this team can just flip the switch. Usually, that's not how it works.

Final Yale-Rhode Island Prediction & Pick

We will take Rhode Island in this game, given the Rams' offensive efficiency this season. The Rams should be able to score repeatedly against a less-than-consistent Yale team.

Final Yale-Rhode Island Prediction & Pick: Rhode Island -3.5