It is an AAC battle on Thursday night as Temple visits USF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-USF prediction and pick.

Temple comes into the game at 14-8 on the year, and 6-3 in conference play, placing them in fourth in the American. They opened the year 3-0 before losing four of their next five games. They would then win five of six games, including a win over Davidson for Temple's 2000th program victory. After a loss to ECU, they would win three straight before going 2-2 in the last four games. In their last game, they faced ECU for a second time. ECU led the entire game, but Temple would tie the game late, and force overtime. There, Temple would take their first lead of the game, and go on to win the game 98-94.

Meanwhile, USF is 11-11 on the year, and 4-5 in conference play. That places them in seventh place in the American. They opened the season 0-2 before winning five of their next six. After losing three straight, they would then win four in a row. Since then, they have won just two of their last seven games. In their last game, USF faces off with FAU. FAU dominated the game. They led early, and would never give it back, winning the game 94-72.

Here are the Temple-USF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Temple-USF Odds

Temple: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -106

USF: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Temple vs. USF

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple is ranked 135th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 106th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 199th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Temple has been solid on offense this year. They are 53rd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 121st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Temple has been great from three, sitting 61st in the nation in three-point percentage. They are also good at getting to the free throw line, sitting fifth in the nation in free throw attempts and free throws made this year.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads the way for Temple this year. He comes into the game with 22.1 points per game while adding three rebounds and two assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zion Stanford. Standoff is scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Quante Berry leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes not the game with 2.1 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game.

Meanwhile, it is Steve Settle III who leads the front court and the team in rebounds. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 11.2 points per game, 1.9 assists, and one block per game this year.

Why USF Will Cover The Spread/Win

USF is ranked 197th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 201st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 202nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. USF has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 141st in the nation in points per game while sitting 176th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 133rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Jayden Reid leads the way for USF this year. He comes in leading the team in points, assists, and steals this year. He comes into the game with 12.4 points per game while adding 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Reid is joined in the backcourt by Kobe Knox. Knox comes into the game with 10.8 points per game this year, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Finally, Kasen Jennings has 8.1 points per game, while 1.8 rebounds, and two assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Jamille Reynolds leads the way. Reynolds leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game this year. He also has 11.7 points per game while adding 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Temple-USF Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the offensive end of the court this year, but Temple also has the better defensive unit. Temple is 285th in the nation in opponent points per game, but they are 111th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, USF is 238th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 229th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, USF sends opponents to the line regularly. They are 259th in the nation in opponent free throw attempts, while Temple scoring 19.3 points per game from the free throw line. This should be a solid game between two evenly matched teams, but the Temple defense will be the difference as they get the win.

Final Temple-USF Prediction & Pick: Temple ML (-106)