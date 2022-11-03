Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will have arguably their biggest game in years coming up on Saturday, as they will meet the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a crucial road matchup.

Ahead of the contest, ESPN touched base with 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers for their takes on the seasons that Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama are all having. According to one anonymous head coach, it would not come as a surprise to him if the Volunteers manage to score an astounding 50 points against the reigning College Football Playoff champions.

“I won’t be surprised if Tennessee scores 50,” one coach told ESPN. “Georgia’s front is average. Their back end is below average. They really miss William Poole

“I don’t think their corners are special. The [Kelee] Ringo kid, he doesn’t run nearly as well as you’d expect. The others are just OK. They’re going to run right by those corners.”

No team has had an answer for the Hendon Hooker-led Volunteers offense this season. Overall, Tennessee heads into Saturday leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4).

On the other hand, Georgia has picked up where it left off from its national title-winning run last season. Even though the SEC powerhouse lost eight total defensive players to the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia ranks fourth in all of the FBS in yards allowed per game (262.6) and second in points per game allowed (10.5).

There sure will be multiple duels to watch in this SEC showdown, including whether the likes of Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter will be able to slow down a Tennessee wide receiver corps that has simply had its way so far in the ongoing campaign.