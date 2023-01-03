By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

During his time at Tennessee, quarterback Hendon Hooker has become one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Now, before he makes the jump to the NFL, Hooker has a farewell message for his school.

Hooker took to Twitter to send one final message to Tennessee.

“Thank you for your amazing support and loyalty. For me personally, can’t tell you how many of you have reached out over the past month following my injury. That means the world to me. Whether it was through social media or handwritten letters, you lifted me up.”

“Thanks to my family – my mom, my pops, my sister and my brother-your love and unwavering faith in me have been a guiding light.”

“Lastly and certainly not least, thank you to my teammates. We grinded, we cheered, we cried and we lifted this program back to prominence. There is something special about the brotherhood in that locker room.”

“Thank you God, for the blessings you bestow on me every day, giving me the chance to play the game that I love.”

“Two years ago, the people of Tennessee took in a graduate transfer quarterback looking to make his mark. I am proud of the legacy we leave behind. My hope is we made those before us proud and that we inspired those who will follow in our footsteps.”

“As many of my teammates and I begin the next chapter in the NFL, just know this, we’ll always be Volunteers.”

Following three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee in 2021. During his two seasons at the school, he emerged as an elite option at quarterback.

In his two seasons, he threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

During the 2022 campaign, Hendon Hooker delivered a Heisman-worthy season. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended his year early.

Hendon Hooker now looks to head to the NFL and make his mark at the next level.