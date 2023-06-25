Although star quarterback Hendon Hooker is no longer around Knoxville after deciding to take his talents to the NFL, the Tennessee Volunteers still have high hopes that their offense will just be as electric in the coming 2023 college football season. For one, Tennessee football will be led under center by Joe Milton, who now has the keys to the team's offense as the starting quarterback.

Milton is also spending the offseason the right way, even jotting down some notes from lessons he's been learning from no other than Tennessee football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“You get a better connection, because you know he's gonna be at the games and know that he's gonna be in a facility,” Milton said about learning from arguably the best quarterback of all time (h/t The Spun). “We also get to pick his brain, you're gonna get to understand what he was thinking, how he sees defenses, how he goes about a team, you know, and just pretty much just have fun.”

Milton saw just limited time in action in 2022 with Hooker handling most of the quarterback chores for Tenneesse football, but he still managed to record 971 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against zero interceptions on a 64.6 percent completion rate. Milton had Tennessee football salivating over his prospect of leading the team in 2023 when he showed out in last December's Orange Bowl game against the Clemson Tigers in which he passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 19-of-28 completions to lead the Vols to a 31-14 victory.