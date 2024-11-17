Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel did not seem happy with reporters during his postgame press conference, following a loss to Georgia. Heupel appeared in front of reporters Saturday, as usual after a game. When asked about Tennessee penalties that played a role in the loss, Heupel seemed to infer that the team didn't actually commit a penalty.

One particular example was when a reporter asked about a face mask penalty, called against Tennessee.

“Yeah, on the second-and-24?” Heupel said in response, per ESPN. The reporter then went on to describe the play, and Heupel continued his line of questioning.

“What did it look like?” the coach replied. The reporter said it appeared there was no face mask, and that a player's helmet simply popped off.

“Can you repeat that?” Heupel said.

Heupel continued his tense demeanor after questioned further by the press over another call, involving having 12 men on the field. Not soon after that, Tennessee football officials ended the press conference. It is certainly understandable that the coach would be frustrated, as his team lost 31-17 to Georgia on Saturday night.

With the loss, Tennessee football fell to 8-2 on the season.

Tennessee struggled on defense against Georgia

The Volunteers had a frustrating night on defense. Georgia gashed the Tennessee football secondary for 347 passing yards, and the Volunteers allowed 453 total yards of offense.

“We did a lot of the right things in the lead-up to the game tonight,” Heupel said. “But it's what happens out on that field that defines tonight. It's the reality of it, and it's the nature of being a competitor. Where do we go from here? Man, let it soak in, let it hurt, watch it, grow from it, get our next opportunity. You know what I mean? We've got two more guaranteed, but the only one that matters is next week, and so this group will continue to grow.”

Tennessee will get a chance to grow on Saturday, when it takes on UTEP. The Volunteers must win out in order to keep pace in the SEC standings, as well as the race for a College Football Playoff berth.