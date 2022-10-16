LeBron James drops hyped 4-word reaction to Tennessee football’s upset of Alabama

The whole sports world is in awe of the incredible fight between Tennessee football and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but get hyped up about the wild turn of events.

Tennessee won the game in real clutch fashion, tying the game 49-49 with over three minutes left in the game before scoring the decider with a 40-yard field goal. Alabama was ahead in the closing stages, but after allowing Jalin Hyatt to score his fifth touchdown to equalize, it went downward spiral for them.

The Crimson Tide missed a 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, and that was enough time for Hendon Hooker to make two quick completions to bring the Volunteers within field goal range. Chase McGrath then did his job, kicking the field goal from 40 yards for the three points and the 52-49 win.

#6 TENNESSEE DEFEATS #3 ALABAMA ON A WALK-OFF FG BY CHASE MCGRATH 🙌 It's Tennessee's first win against Alabama in 15 years!pic.twitter.com/H4EOPOjcxr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

It was a crazy ending to what was a high-scoring affair. Alabama football fought hard, but in the end, they just couldn’t figure out a way to stop the top-ranked Tennessee football offense. It gave the Volunteers their first win over the Crimson Tide in 15 years, with the team last winning against Nick Saban’s men back in 2006.

For his part, it was clear LeBron James was tuned in throughout the epic fight. After the game, the Lakers forward took to Twitter to share how much he loved the fight. While he has always cheered for Ohio teams, it’s hard to blame him for showing appreciation for a good fight.

Tennessee football remains unscathed and improved to 6-0 on the season. As for Nick Saban and Alabama, they got their first defeat and dropped to 6-1 after a hot start to the campaign.

Sure enough, with the quality of games and excitement of each match-up, it’s safe to expect LeBron to keep tuning in to college football.