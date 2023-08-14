Peyton Manning is an NFL legend and a popular name at the University of Tennessee. After leading the Tennessee football program to success during his time in Rocky Top, he went on to have an impressive NFL run with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Now, Manning is headed back to Knoxville as a professor, per Chris Low of ESPN.

‘The Sheriff is now a Professor. Peyton Manning is joining the @UTKnoxville faculty during the fall 2023 term to help teach classes at his alma mater in the College of Communication and Information. The Hall of Fame QB is one of the most beloved figures in @Vol_Football history.'

Manning will be a professor of practice for the College of Communication and Information and, in turn, will be teaching topics such as sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback graduated in 1997 with a degree in speech and communications and has been the face of Tennessee football since going to the NFL.

Manning himself released a statement explaining what this means to him: “My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily. I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

It's an intriguing move for Manning and Tennessee, and on top of his professor duties, he will be kicking off his third season of the ManningCast on ESPN, which became quite popular.