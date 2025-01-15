The Tennessee Volunteers' All-SEC defensive back Jermod McCoy is set to miss spring practice and several months of action after tearing his ACL during an offseason training session in Texas. The sophomore standout underwent successful surgery to repair the ligament, with an optimistic return timeline projected near the start of the 2025 season, according to VolQuest.

McCoy's absence is a significant loss for the Volunteers, as he played a pivotal role in their secondary during the 2024 season. Known for his ability to make clutch plays, McCoy’s contributions were instrumental in Tennessee’s College Football Playoff run. He led the SEC in interceptions with four and added nine pass breakups, totaling 13 passes defended—the most by a Tennessee player since Theo Jackson in 2021.

Two of McCoy’s interceptions came at crucial moments, halting opposing drives in the end zone. His performance earned him All-SEC and All-American honors and a semifinalist spot for the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, one of only two sophomores nationwide to achieve that distinction.

Tennessee will miss their for spring, summer workouts

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel praised McCoy’s rapid development and versatility. “I think it just starts with his maturity as a person,” Heupel said. “Coming out of high school, what he did before he got on the field in three months at the previous stop [Oregon State], changing his body. A guy that was recruited to play some wide receiver, flips over to the other side of the football.”

McCoy’s journey from an unheralded three-star wide receiver recruit from Whitehouse High School in Texas to a shutdown cornerback has been remarkable. His 90.3 coverage grade, as reported by Pro Football Focus, ranked second in the SEC and fifth nationally among cornerbacks in 2024.

Despite the setback, Tennessee’s secondary will lean on its depth, with experienced players Rickey Gibson and Jalen McMurray likely to anchor the cornerback position during spring practice. Their performance will be crucial in maintaining stability while McCoy focuses on rehabilitation.

For McCoy, the recovery process is as much mental as physical. “When I’m having a bad day, I don’t get super down because it’s a bad day,” McCoy told VolQuest. “I instead get positive [because] this is ACL rehab. This was supposed to happen.”

The Volunteers’ coaching staff is optimistic about McCoy’s eventual return to full strength. In the meantime, they will focus on fostering competition in the secondary, ensuring the team remains prepared for the upcoming season.

McCoy’s leadership and presence will undoubtedly be missed, but his determined mindset and proven track record suggest he will be back as a cornerstone of Tennessee’s defense when the 2025 season kicks off.