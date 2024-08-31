While there are usually plenty of blowouts in Week 1 of the college football season, Tennessee football put a record-breaking beatdown on Chattanooga on Saturday. The Vols won 69-3, and freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the star.

No. 15 Tennessee's 66-point margin of victory is its largest for a season-opener in the AP Poll era, via SEC Network.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel was pleased with the outing, but still thought there was room for improvement, via On3's Grant Ramey.

“Offensively, did some really good things early,” Heupel said. “Got to learn how to stay dialed in and finish a half, a quarter of the football game. But all in all good day. And obviously specialists did a really, really good job for most of the day.”

Tennesee jumped out to a 38-0 lead over the Mocs just over 5 minutes into the second quarter as Iamaleava and company dominated. The five-star prospect tossed 314 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before Heupel pulled the starters. The performance provided a tantalizing preview of the young signal-caller's potential.

Heupel commended Iamaleava's outing but mentioned that the youngster still has maturing to do.

“Your perspective might be a little bit different than mine. But he knows those things too,” Heupel told reporters in the postgame presser. “He is a young player. Came out, played really efficiently, effectively, made plays down the field. There’s some things that he can control and be better and he knows that and he wants that too.”

How could Heupel find flaws in such a convincing victory?

Tennesee football can't get too confident

It makes sense that Heupel was cautiously optimisic, as Chattanooga is not a Power 5 team. Anything less than a blowout would've been an unnacceptable result for the Vols, as this was a tune-up game before the level of competition raises.

Next week, Tennesee faces No. 24 NC State on the road, as well as another away date with Oklahoma on September 21. The squad will need to be firing on all cylinders to beat those programs.