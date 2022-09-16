Tennessee football rewards Josh Heupel with contract extension after big win over Pittsburgh

Tennessee football has rewarded head coach Josh Heupel after he led the program to a big win over Pittsburgh last week. Dabid Ubben of The Athletic reports that the Volunteers have agreed to a contract extension with Heupel.

“Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep the coach in Knoxville through 2028, according to a copy of the document obtained by The Athletic.”

Per The Athletic, Josh Heupel’s contract extension extends him through the 2028 season, while also netting him a $1 million raise in terms of salary. The coaches on his staff also received raises.

Heupel’s salary post-contract extension ranks him 11th among head coaches in the SEC. If terminated before December 15, 2024, Heupel will be owed 100 percent of his remaining salary.

Before being hired by the Volunteers, Heupel led UCF to a 28-8 record in three seasons.

A second-year head coach in Knoxville, Heupel’s Tennessee football program posted a 7-6 record in 2021, which included wins over Kentucky, South Carolina and Missouri.

The Volunteers narrowly lost out to Purdue, 48-45, in the Music City Bowl.

Yet, last year’s success has carried into the 2022 season, as Heupel’s Volunteers currently sit at 2-0, with wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh football.

The latest win over the Panthers was a thrilling one, as Heupel’s squad won the contest in overtime after a Hendon Hooker touchdown pass after regulation.

Awaiting Tennessee football in Week 3 is a matchup against Akron, who are currently 47-point underdogs to the Volunteers. With Josh Heupel pacing the sidelines, the Volunteers should be in good shape for the foreseeable future.