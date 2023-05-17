Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Tennessee football has secured the signature of an intriguing talent out of the NFL Academy in England, per ESPN. Lagos, Nigeria native Emmanuel Okoye announced Wednesday he is set to play for the Volunteers in 2023 after snubbing USC and Texas Tech, who both offered the 18-year-old scholarships.

Okoye has limited experience playing football, having grown up playing mostly soccer. He’s played a mere three games of organized football, mostly featuring at defensive end and special teams. But, there is a belief Okoye could develop into a tight end. He was actually found by ex-NFL player Osi Umenyiora at a camp in Nigeria and showed enough to get an invite to the academy.

Okoye spoke out on his decision to choose Tennessee football, via ESPN:

“I am thankful for all the support from everyone who is part of the NFL Academy program, my mentor Osi Umenyiora and all those who have contributed to this special moment for me,” Okoye said as part of a statement released by the NFL. “This is just the beginning of my journey, and I will continue to work hard to grow and learn every day. Whilst I will always be part of the NFL Academy family, I am excited to join the University of Tennessee and to continue to develop as a player and a young man. I hope I will make my family proud, and that starts with an elite education — which was key to my decision making — and I can’t wait to take this opportunity and give it everything I have.”

Okoye is a freak athlete who jumped 45.5 inches on the vertical jump and over 11 inches on the broad jump. Oh, and he also has a 72-inch wingspan. Tennessee football has a raw talent on their hands but with the right nurturing, he could turn into something very special. Okoye plans to enroll in classes this summer in Knoxville.