Finishing 9-4 isn't exactly what Tennessee football had in mind last season. After making a resurgence back in the ranks of the elite of college football in 2022, the Vols came back down to earth a little bit last year. But this year's roster looks promising for another comeback.

In all, Tennessee football brings back eight starters, with five from the offense and three on the defense. In comparison to other teams in the FBS, the Vols rank 108th in returning production, at 48 percent, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. That ranks 15th out of 16 teams in the SEC.

Though that might seem disparaging, those numbers likely won't tell the whole story once the season starts progressing. This year's group definitely has the right set of talent to make for a highly competitive team, even in an expanded SEC conference. Nonetheless, let's look at some of Tennessee's best return starters for the 2024 season.

Rickey Gibson III, CB

With the turnover in Tennessee's secondary due to departures for the NFL and transfers, Rickey Gibson III is poised to take on a more significant role. As a freshman, Gibson appeared in 12 games, primarily contributing on special teams. He showed reliability in limited defensive snaps, particularly against Vanderbilt, where he allowed just one reception on 39 snaps. Gibson's increased playing time in 2024 could see him emerge as a key player in the Volunteers' defensive backfield.

Dylan Sampson, RB

Dylan Sampson's limited opportunities behind Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small in 2023 showcased glimpses of his capabilities. With 106 rushing attempts, Sampson accumulated 604 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 15 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. Sampson is expected to have a much expanded role in 2024, providing versatility to Tennessee's offense that is set trend back upwards.

Squirrel White, WR

Squirrel White has established himself as a key playmaker in Tennessee's receiving corps. As a slot receiver, White led the team with 67 receptions for 803 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. His ability to consistently create separation and generate explosive plays makes him an integral part of the Volunteers' passing attack. With an improved wide receiver room in 2024, White's impact is expected to be even greater.

Cooper Mays, OL

Cooper Mays has been a mainstay on Tennessee's offensive line since his freshman year, demonstrating reliability and skill. In 2023, Mays played 273 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack, while allowing just one QB hit and 10 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He also accounted for just three penalties last season. With over 2,000 career snaps and 30 starts, Mays' experience and leadership will be crucial as he returns to anchor an offensive line aiming for improvement.

Bru McCoy, WR

Bru McCoy returns to Tennessee after an injury-shortened 2023 season. Despite starting only five games before suffering a season-ending ankle fracture, McCoy's potential was evident. His physical frame — 6'3″ and 220 pounds — makes him a valuable target for the young Iamaleava. If healthy, McCoy can become the star receiver for the Vols in 2024, providing a significant boost to the passing game that was missing in 2023.

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Nico Iamaleava is set to take over as Tennessee football's starting quarterback in 2024, following an impressive performance in the Citrus Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback showcased his abilities by throwing for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 27 yards and three touchdowns in a shutout victory over Iowa. As the top recruit from the 2023 class, Iamaleava brings high expectations and the potential to lead the Volunteers to success in the SEC.

James Pearce Jr., DE

James Pearce Jr. stands out as Tennessee's most impactful returning player. In 2023, Pearce recorded 27 total tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception over 13 games. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and generate pressure on the quarterback makes him a critical asset for the Volunteers' defense. Pearce is poised for a breakout junior year, potentially establishing himself as one of the top defensive players in the SEC and the nation. He's already being projected as an early first round pick in next year's NFL Draft.