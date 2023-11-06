Tennessee State football falls to OVC foe Charleston Southern and has their impressive four-game winning streak snapped.

After scoring 14 unanswered points entering the fourth quarter to tie the game with 7:53 minutes left, the Tigers fell to Charleston Southern 35-21. The win snapped an impressive four-game winning streak that dated back to October 7th when they beat Kennesaw State University 27-20.

Charleston Southern capitalized out the gate, nabbing a 14-point lead early in the 1st quarter off of a TJ Ruff 24-yard run into the endzone then a six-yard strike from Isaiah Bess to Jaden Scott for a touchdown. The Buccaneers were able to hold the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter.

Tennessee State fought back to score when quarterback Draylon Ellis capped off a four-play, 29-yard dive with a two-yard touchdown run that made the score 7-15 after the successful PAT. However, Charleston Southern capitalized on a fumble recovery by Dominic Pagano that he took 69 yards to the house for a touchdown. The score was 21-7 going into halftime.

Charleston Southern's halftime lead wasn't insurmountable. The Tigers proved that when Jordan Gant put his team back on the board with a two-yard run in the endzone to put his team back in striking distance with 10:41 left in the third quarter. The score was 21-14.

Tennessee State then successfully tied the game after an 11-play, 59-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a Deveon Bryant 2-yard touchdown. Tennessee State seemed to be gaining momentum, ready to complete an epic comeback.

But, Charleston Southern was undeterred. With 3:22 left in the game, Buccaneers quarterback Bess found Will Kakavitsas for an 18-yard touchdown. Tennessee State had the opportunity to get the ball back and tie the score again but was stifled.

Bryant was sacked at the start of the drive and fumbled the ball but it was recovered by Tiger Romello Tarver. Nevertheless, Tennesse State lost five yards on the play and it ultimately put them out of position to get a first down and continue the drive.

Bryant was sacked again for a loss of 10 yards, pushing the Tigers to a 3rd & 25. However, he ripped off a 15-yard run that put the Tigers back at their original line of scrimmage at their own 25-yard line. Their hope relied on a fourth-down conversion. But, the Tigers couldn't convert.

Draylon Ellis threw an incomplete pass Tysean Jefferson that put Charleston Southern in a position to score and put the game out of reach. The Buccaneers did exactly that.

In one play, Charleston Southern scored off of a 25-yard run by TJ rush that put them up 35-21. The Tigers were unable to capitalize off the ensuing drive and suffered the heartbreaking loss.

Jordan Gant led the Tigers' ground attack with 81 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4 yards per carry. Deveon Bryant contributed 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Dayron Johnson stood out with 11 receptions for 91 yards.

Tennessee State's defense held Charleston Southern to just 192 total yards, with only 84 passing and 108 rushing yards allowed. Monroe Beard III led the defensive effort with six tackles and one interception, while Terrell Allen added seven tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.

Next up, Tennessee State faces a tough Eastern Illinois team in Charleston, Illinois. Kickoff is at 1 PM EST, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.