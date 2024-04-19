Tennessee State has announced the hire of Duante' Abercrombie as the first head coach of the men's hockey program, per a statement by the institution. The hiring coincides with Tennessee State's increased initiatives to establish the team, following the announcement in June 2023. The institution has been evaluating options since 2021.
Abercrombie spoke of his hire, saying, “I am incredibly excited to embark on building this program, supported by God, my family, TSU students, alumni, and all those eagerly awaiting this moment. I firmly believe that one day, TSU will be recognized not only as a powerhouse on the ice but also as a program whose student-athletes leave a profound legacy on the world, enriched by the lessons learned at TSU.”
Dr. Glenda Glover added, “Duanté Abercrombie’s appointment as TSU’s head coach of hockey is a testament to our dedication to breaking barriers. We recognize the profound significance of bringing hockey to an HBCU and providing our students with unparalleled opportunities that will enrich their college experience. This bold move builds upon the TSU legacy that we had envisioned for the institution as a comprehensive university offering a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs, with a continued commitment to excellence.”
Tennessee State Athletic Director Mikki Allen spoke highly of Abercrombie, saying, “Today is a historic moment for Tennessee State University Athletics, as we welcome our first-ever hockey head coach and marks a significant step in our plans to start the program. “Extensive experience in player development and coaching is crucial in building a reputable program, along with the ability to motivate and inspire our student-athletes to excel both on and off the ice. Coach Abercrombie possesses these skills and more. We’re excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey together!”
Prior to joining Tennessee State to coach the hockey team, Abercrombie was part of the coaching staff for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs organization during the 2022-23 season. He worked with the Maple Leafs, Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate), and Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL affiliate). Abercrombie collaborated with video coaches on creating detailed pre-scout and player analysis packages. He contributed to player development, practice preparation, and game-day readiness for healthy scratches. During games, he coached from the bench or provided insights from above the ice. Abercrombie is an HBCU alumnus, attending Hampton University.
With a new head coach at the helm, Tennessee State is gearing up to launch a competitive hockey program. The Tigers are set to hit the ice in the 2024-25 season as a club team. In the following season of 2025-2026, they will play a “hybrid schedule” facing both club and Division I teams. By 2026-2027, the goal is to attain full Division I status. Collaboration with the American Collegiate Hockey Association and AAU is underway to arrange matches against suitable opponents. The Tigers found motivation in Arizona State, whose hockey team smoothly transitioned from ACHA to Division I.
According to a report by Ryan S. Clark on ESPN.com in October, Tennessee State University is planning to introduce a women's hockey program in the future. To comply with Title IX regulations, the university must also create an additional women's team alongside the men's hockey program. Presently, TSU is compliant with Title IX requirements. Even after introducing the women's hockey program, TSU will need to add another non-hockey women's sport to maintain ongoing compliance.
Clark also mentioned that Tennessee State has a 10-year plan to build a hockey arena on campus. However, as the institution launches and develops the program in its inaugural season, they will compete at various rinks across the Nashville area. The hockey program's establishment is a component of Tennessee State Athletics' “Tiger Forward” strategic plan. This plan, detailed in a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse, seeks to reshape TSU Athletics in college sports by establishing bold goals and deliberate strategies.
The announcement of Abercrombie's appointment as head coach states that Tennessee State University also intends to broaden its athletic programs from 2025 to 2028, adding baseball, women's soccer, and women's swimming and diving.