Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover has announced her retirement. Glover announced her retirement on Monday in a statement. She will continue to lead the university until the end of the 2023-2024 school year as reported by Melissa Brown and Kirsten Fiscus of The Tennesseean.

“Serving as president of Tennessee State University has been the honor of a lifetime,” Glover said in a press conference announcing her 2024 departure. “This is where I got my start. I came to Tennessee State University, graduated in 1974. From 1974 to 2024, a 50-year blessing. And now it's only appropriate that I announce my retirement from the place that gave me my start.”

“My skillset, leadership, voice is needed now much more than ever as we fight to protect access and equity.” She added.

https://twitter.com/gloverpres/status/1691115068019412992?s=20

Dr. Glenda Glover attended Tennessee State University as a student, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1974. She then received her Masters in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University as well as earning a Doctorate from George Washington University and a law degree from Georgetown University. She became President of Tennessee State University on January 3rd, 2013. She made history as the first female president of the Nashville, Tennessee-based HBCU. She also serves as the 31st International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Under her leadership, the institution saw an increase in enrollment, alumni donations, research dollars and academic programs offered. On June 28th, the university announced a partnership with the NHL and the Nashville Predators to establish a hockey team. Glover hasn't announced her future plans as of this writing. The university starts classes on August 21st.