Published November 16, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

Thursday Night Football is just around the corner, meaning it is time for some Tennessee Titans Week 11 bold predictions. They will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Titans are currently 6-3 and find themselves at the top of the AFC South. After losing its first two games of the season, Tennessee bounced back by winning six of its next seven games. Its only loss came in an overtime thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green Bay is having an underwhelming season so far. The Packers are only 4-6 and second in the NFC North but behind the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Prior to defeating Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 10, they were on a five-game losing streak. If they want to make it to the postseason, a victory versus Tennessee is a must.

With both teams hoping for bigger things, this should be an interesting game with serious playoff implications. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Titans as they face the Packers in a Week 11 Thursday Night Football showdown.

3. Derrick Henry rushes for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

One of the main reasons for the Titans’ solid start in 2022 is due to the return of Derrick Henry to his old form. The veteran missed half of the 2021 season after suffering a foot injury in Week 8.

So far, Henry has a league-high 202 carries for a total of 923 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also 16 receptions for 154 yards on a 76.2% catch rate. He is carving his name as one of the frontrunners for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Henry already has five 100-yard performances this season, with all being in consecutive weeks. That includes the game versus the Houston Texans where he had 219 rushing yards for two scores.

On Thursday, the running back should have another strong showing. Green Bay has one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, having allowed 1,406 yards this season. Also, the Packers’ 4.8 yards allowed per carry places them in the bottom five.

Because of that, fans should expect Henry to go off once again. It would not be a surprise if he rushes for more than 100 yards for the sixth time in 2022, as well as scoring at least one touchdown.

2. Tennessee holds Aaron Rodgers to less than 250 passing yards

The beginning of Green Bay’s season might be an indication that an era is coming to an end. After shocking the NFL with his year and winning MVP in 2021, Aaron Rodgers is having a bit of a down year for his standards.

In 2022, he has completed 65% of his passes for 2,315 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions across 10 games. For comparison, in 2021, Rodgers had 37 passing touchdowns and only four picks in 16 games.

On Thursday, the veteran will face one of the worst passing defenses in the league. The Titans have allowed 2,453 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, both marks ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL.

However, the circumstances should help Tennessee. The Packers are still trying to find a clear replacement for Davante Adams, and the poor record is potentially harming the team’s morale. On the other hand, the Titans are on pace for another playoff appearance while also clinching the AFC South.

The bold prediction is that Tennessee will hold Rodgers to less than 250 passing yards, something that has happened to him in seven games this year.

1. It will be a one-score game

Even with the teams in different places in 2022, this should still be a hard-fought game. Tennessee wants to continue its solid pursuit of the postseason, while Green Bay wants to turn its season around. This game could be what dictates their fates for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, whether it will be for good or bad.

According to FanDuel, the Packers are the favorites to win the game. However, the spread is just -3. That means that this game should be a close one with a lot of back-and-forth moments. Every possession should matter and points won’t be taken for granted no matter how they are scored.

Although the records would put the Titans as the favorite, the bold prediction is that this will be a one-score game. No team should open a comfortable lead, and the final minutes will be must-see television.

This could go to the team that made fewer mistakes throughout the night. It will potentially come down to an impactful game-winning drive by the offense or a huge stop by the defense. Expect both kickers to play a crucial role in the final quarter, as well as both teams’ stars such as Henry and Rodgers.