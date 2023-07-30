Terence Crawford's welterweight title unification clash with Errol Spence Jr. was a massive occasion — and that was further highlighted by the appearance of Eminem.

Crawford utterly dominated Spence as he scored three knockdowns en route to a ninth-round TKO win to become the new undisputed and unified welterweight champion last night in Las Vegas.

“Bud” was calm and composed throughout the fight, and that was the case even during his pre-fight walkout where viewers were pleasantly surprised to see none other than Eminem walk him out as his iconic Lose Yourself track played.

“Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence ‘Bud' f*****g Crawford,” Eminem shouted as he hyped up the fans at the T-Mobile Arena.

The iconic rapper didn't rap the song as a recording of the track simply played while they walked out. However, his appearance was still a big deal in itself.

As for how Crawford managed to get Eminem as his hype man? All it took was a simple DM.

“I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied, I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters,’” Crawford said (via Rolling Stone). “That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world.”

Crawford certainly went up another level in the boxing world after unifying the 147-pound division.

He was already regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world today — now he's regarded by most as the greatest welterweight of today's generation as well.