Terrell Owens puts neighbor on blast during heated altercation that got cops involved

We all know ex-NFL star Terrell Owens wears his heart on his sleeve and that was the case on Wednesday night. The former wideout got into a heated altercation with a neighbor that resulted in the cops even showing up after she had a problem with how Owens was driving around the neighborhood.

Owens hopped on IG to let everyone know what was going on:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

Terrell Owens said the women accused him of speeding to his mailbox as they exchanged choice words in front of the cops. Owens even called her a “Karen”, which essentially means she’s a stuck-up, anal woman. She accused T.O. of nearly hitting her with his vehicle.

Via TMZ Sports:

“You don’t yell at me and tell me I almost hit you and I didn’t,” Terrell Owens can be heard telling the woman in the video.

“But, you didn’t have to get out of your f***ing car!” she replied.

Owens continued, “You didn’t have to talk to me that way, either! Karen!”

That’s when the woman yelled back, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”

Just minutes later, she began crying and that’s when Terrell Owens accused her of faking it for the cops. No one was charged or anything but both people were certainly in their feelings.