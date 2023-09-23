The Houston Texans are coming off a Week 2 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. As they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, several bold predictions can be made about the outcome of the game. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the Houston Texans' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, analyzing key factors that could influence the game's outcome and highlighting the Texans' potential for success.

Houston Texans' Week 2 Loss

The Texans suffered a 31-20 loss to the Colts in their home opener during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite a strong performance by quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the Texans were unable to overcome the Colts' offensive and defensive efforts. The Colts' victory marked their first win of the season, while the Texans fell to a 0-2 record.

The Texans' offense showed signs of life in the second half of this game. Rookie Tank Dell scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard reception, bringing the score to 31-20 with about 10 minutes remaining. However, the Colts' defense proved to be too much for Houston to overcome. The loss in Houston's home opener was a disappointing outcome for the Texans and their fans.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

1. CJ Stroud Exceeds 300 Passing Yards Once More

Expect CJ Stroud to replicate his stellar performance from last week when he threw for an impressive 384 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Stroud's performance was nothing short of remarkable, especially given the challenging circumstances he faced on the field. Despite facing relentless pressure from the Colts' defense, Stroud showed incredible poise and determination. He maintained excellent command of the offense throughout the game.

What made Stroud's performance even more impressive was his ability to perform at a high level despite playing with a sore shoulder. This minor injury could have hampered many quarterbacks. However, Stroud's resilience and determination shone through as he continued to make accurate throws and lead the offense effectively. It's a testament to his toughness and commitment to his team's success.

Looking ahead to Week 3 against the Jaguars, it's clear that Stroud's minor shoulder issue won't be a significant hindrance. His determination and ability to overcome adversity will likely serve as motivation for him to perform at an even higher level. The Jaguars' recent struggles against quarterbacks only add to his appeal. This makes him a prime candidate for another impressive game. We have Stroud breaking the 300-yard barrier again in this matchup.

2. Dameon Pierce Continues to Face Challenges

Running back Dameon Pierce has been facing difficulties in the first two games of the season. This is largely due to the Texans' injury-riddled offensive line. In the recent loss to the Colts, Pierce rushed for only 31 yards on 15 carries and caught two passes for four yards. Despite outcarrying Devin Singletary, Pierce's production has been far from impressive. He has totaled just 69 yards on 26 carries over two weeks. Unfortunately, Pierce's prospects might not improve in Week 3. The Texans are likely to play catch-up in the second half of the game, and the Jaguars' formidable front seven will pose a significant challenge. Pierce will probably put up fewer than 40 yards with no touchdowns in this one.

3. Nico Collins Continues to Shine

Wide receiver Nico Collins had a standout performance in the Texans' loss to the Colts. He secured seven of nine targets for 146 yards and a touchdown. He was the team's leading receiver, and his impressive eight-yard touchdown catch in traffic showcased his skills. Collins has quickly become Stroud's favorite target. He has accumulated 13 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in the first two games. Expect Collins to receive plenty of targets from Stroud in Week 3. If he can break free from coverage and gain yards after the catch, he could elevate his performance even further. We have him putting up at least 90 receiving yards with at least one long catch.

4. Texans Fall to 0-3

Both the Jaguars and the Texans are coming off losses, with the Jaguars managing only nine points against Kansas City. However, the oddsmakers are favoring the Jaguars in this matchup. We cannot help but concur. It's worth noting that these AFC South rivals split their series last year, with each team winning on the road. While the Texans have shown promise, the Jaguars look poised for a bounce-back game. This makes them the favorites for this contest. Jacksonville should come out on top as the Texans fall to 0-3.

Looking Ahead

As the Houston Texans prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, we can make several bold predictions about the game's outcome. The Texans' relatively potent offense and solid defense, positions them as formidable challengers for the Jaguars. With a robust defense, a potent running game, and young gun CJ Stroud at the helm, the Texans have a legitimate chance to secure a victory against the Jaguars in Week 3. That said, they will likely fall short and continue their winless run.